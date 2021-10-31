Cruz Azul vs América Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Cruz Azul will host Club América in another edition of the Clásico Joven at the Estadio Azteca. This battle between two eternal rivals in Mexican football look to establish themselves as they both look to the Liguilla.

In the US, the match (7:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN and Univision. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Cruz Azul vs América online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, Univision and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Cruz Azul vs América live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Univision is included in every one, while TUDN is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cruz Azul vs América live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Cruz Azul vs Club América Preview

The last two times that these teams have faced off, they drew. Also Cruz Azul have not lost to them since the Apertura 2019.

The azulcremas find themselves coming into this final looking to a month filled with great challenges after having lost the final of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Their loss to Monterrey, that snapped a five-match winning streak that asserted them atop the table in Liga MX. It also showed a great deal of problems in the América attack as it lacked lots of ideas and variations to generate complication against a staunch Monterrey defense.

So much so was the displeasure in Coapa, that club owner Emilio Azcárraga started to look at changes for the upcoming season. The primary focus could be that of sporting director Santiago Baños.

His name is the most criticized amongst the fanbase. Based on recent reports coming out of Mexico City, it is his position that is currently in danger instead of Solari's. One will have to see how the remainder of the league progreses for the club.

Cruz Azul are coming off of their third draw in a row. This is the reason why they find themselves outside of the top four.

Juan Reynoso is also a coach that many have speculated with a premature exit. This is quite shocking to hear knowing that his team finds itself relatively secure with a possible spot in the Liguilla. Cruz Azul have not lost in their last 10 league games, but their inability to close out games and drop points have left the Peruvian susceptible to lots of criticism.

The problem is that the team has not been able to find the same version of play that led them to win the title last semester.

La Máquina will also be able to count on Mexican international players Santiago Giménez and Roberto Alvarado. These two were part of the El Tri squad that played against Ecuador in Charlotte. That match saw the Mexicans fall to the Ecuadorians.

Cruz Azul probable XI: José de Jesús Corona, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero; Juan Escobar, Roberto Alvarado, Guillermo Fernández, Orbelín Pineda; Luis Romo; Bryan Angulo, Jonathan Rodríguez

Club América probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Jordan Silva, Emmanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Sebastián Córdova, Roger Martinez, Henry Martín

Head-to-Head: Games played 183 Cruz Azul wins: 55, Club América 65, Draws 63