Suspected Serial Killer Charged in Cold Case Murder of 9-Year-Old Girl

An arrest has been made in the 1988 cold case murder of a 9-year-old girl that has been featured on series including “Unsolved Mysteries.” David Emery Misch, 59, was charged Monday, December 21, 2020 in the 32-year-old case of Michaela Garecht, according to the FBI and local law enforcement agencies.

Garecht was abducted in the parking lot of the Rainbow Market in Hayward, California, on the morning of November 19, 1988, according to the FBI. She was taken when she was trying to retrieve her friend’s scooter, which the suspect moved closer to his car while the girls were in the market. The suspect pulled her into his vehicle when she approached, law enforcement said.

“There have been many days that have gone by with no seeming sense of progress or resolution,” Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin said at a press conference. “… This is not just another one of those days.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Misch Is the Suspect in Three Additional Murders

Misch has already been charged in three murders, in addition to the death of Garecht. In 2018, he was charged in the kidnap and murder of Michelle Xavier, 18, and Jennifer Ann Duey, 20. The pair, who the SFGate described as “best friends,” were found stabbed and shot on the shoulder of a road in Fremont, California by a passerby on a motorcycle in 1986. They were killed in 1986 leaving a family gathering.

That cold case was re-examined by Fremont police detectives in 2016, which included testing evidence for DNA. Misch became a primary suspect in the case.

Here is his jail record:

Misch was arrested in the deaths of Duey and Xavier on March 5, 2018 after a warrant was issued through the district attorney’s office, according to his jail record. He was charged in that case with felony murder and related charges. His next court proceeding in that case is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for February 17, 2021 in the East County Hall of Justice.

2. Misch Has Been Imprisoned Since 1990 After He Was Convicted of a Murder in Alameda County

Misch has been incarcerated for about three decades. In 1990, he was convicted in a separate murder in Alameda County, California, according to SFGate. He is incarcerated at the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, and has repeatedly been denied parole.

3. Michaela’s Body Has Never Been Found & Investigators Are Now Hopeful They Will Recover Her Remains

The body of Michaela Garecht has never been found. More than three decades after her disappearance, investigators are hopeful they may find her remains.

“A lot of that’s gonna be dependent on what information we can ascertain from the person we have in custody,” Chaplin said in a press conference.

In Garecht’s disappearance, Misch is charged with felony murder, assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree burglary and related charges, according to his jail record. He is scheduled for arraignment on the charges at 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2021.

4. Misch Was Transient & Often Stayed in Hotels in Hayward, California & Worked As a Welder

Misch was described as a transient person by Hayward Police. He had ties to the area, and was at times “bouncing in and out of Hayward hotels,” lead Hayward police investigator Robert Purnell said.

His Alameda County Jail record indicates he worked as a welder.

5. The FBI & Local Police Released a Description of the Suspect in Michaela’s Disappearance in 1986

Law enforcement released a description of the suspect in Garecht’s disappearance in 1986. Michaela’s friend, Katrina Rodriguez, was the only witness to her abduction. The suspect was described as “between 18 and 24 years old with a slender build, “approximately

6’0″ and 180 pounds with dirty blond, shoulder-length hair. He had a pockmarked or pimpled face. He was driving an older model, full-sized

four-door sedan, possibly gold or tan in color, with damage to the front bumper.”

The FBI also released a composite sketch of the suspect, and a description of Garecht.

Garecht was born January 24, 1979. She “was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word “Metro” across the front and pictures of people on the midsection. She had on denim pants rolled above her knees, black shoes, and wore three-inch pearl or white colored earrings which resembled feathers,” according to the FBI. She was 4-feet 8-inches tall and weighed 75 pounds at the time of her disappearance.