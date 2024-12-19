Denny Hamlin, NASCAR World React to Latest Anti-Trust Lawsuit Development

On Tuesday, perhaps the most influential development yet in 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ lawsuit against NASCAR took place.
23XI and Front Row will be able to field all three of their respective Cup Series cars as chartered entries. The purchase of charters previously held by Stewart-Haas Racing will be able to go through.
23XI Racing co-owner and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin didn’t hold back when the news was announced, and made sure that his very enthusiastic reaction was posted in a timely manner.
“YESSSSSSS!!!!!!!,” Hamlin posted on X immediately following the news, which was initially posted by Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass.
YESSSSSSS!!!!!!!
— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) December 18, 2024
Hamlin followed up his initial post with a GIF from the 2006 film, “The Pursuit of Happyness.”
Lawyer Jeffrey Kessler, the representative for 23XI and FRM during the case, issued a statement of his own.
“We welcome today’s decision by Judge Bell granting a preliminary injunction in our favor,” Kessler said. “The court’s ruling allows 23XI and Front Row Motorsports to race existing cars as chartered teams in next year’s Cup Series. The decision also requires NASCAR to approve both teams’ purchases of a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing and allow these cars to also race as chartered teams in the 2025 season. We are confident in the strength of our case and will continue to fight so that racing can thrive and become a more competitive and fair sport in ways that benefit teams, drivers, sponsors and, most importantly, our fans.”
23XI/FRM attorney Jeffrey Kessler statement on ruling granting the teams’ preliminary injunction: pic.twitter.com/hrE9zfSBk6
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) December 18, 2024
Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace also gave his thoughts on the ruling.
“This is massive and a big win for these two teams,” Wallace posted on X. “This is the biggest legal/judgemental win FOR TEAMS in NASCAR history.”
This is massive and a big win for these two teams😳 this is the biggest legal / judgmental win FOR TEAMS in NASCAR history. https://t.co/IOeeXs4LuO
— Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) December 18, 2024
Judge Kenneth Bell released his own statement following the ruling, specifically discussing the anti-trust portion of the case.
“The Court finds that NASCAR possesses monopoly/monopsony power in the relevant marker, which is the market for premier stock car racing teams in the United States. NASCAR’s Cup Series is the only premier stock car racing series in the United States, and premier stock car racing is a distinct form of automobile racing with unique cars and highly specialized racing teams for which other motorsports like Formula 1 and IndyCar are not substitutes. Therefore, NASCAR fully controls which race teams can compete at the highest level of stock car racing – effectively, it has a 100 percent market share.”
While U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Bell wrote that he “does not reach and expresses no opinion as to Plaintiffs’ likelihood of success on their other Sherman Act claims,” he later added: “The Court finds that NASCAR possesses monopoly/monopsony power in the relevant market.” pic.twitter.com/fX7nTPlm4U
— Adam Stern (@A_S12) December 18, 2024
The news regarding 23XI and Front Row fielding chartered entries for 2025 is also big news for their drivers. Both Bubba Wallace and Corey Heim were reportedly seeking answers as to whether 23XI would be a chartered team in 2025, as if it wasn’t, other teams could’ve stepped in to sign them.
However, the ruling means all drivers for both teams appear to be safe. It also means that Zane Smith, the likely candidate for the third Front Row Motorsports entry, would be signed by a team guaranteed to be chartered in 2025.
Wednesday’s decision is a major win for 23XI and Front Row, and is by far the biggest outcome of the trial so far.