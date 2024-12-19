Denny Hamlin, NASCAR World React to Latest Anti-Trust Lawsuit Development

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the grid during the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27, 2024 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, perhaps the most influential development yet in 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ lawsuit against NASCAR took place.

23XI and Front Row will be able to field all three of their respective Cup Series cars as chartered entries. The purchase of charters previously held by Stewart-Haas Racing will be able to go through.

23XI Racing co-owner and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin didn’t hold back when the news was announced, and made sure that his very enthusiastic reaction was posted in a timely manner.

“YESSSSSSS!!!!!!!,” Hamlin posted on X immediately following the news, which was initially posted by Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

YESSSSSSS!!!!!!! — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) December 18, 2024

Hamlin followed up his initial post with a GIF from the 2006 film, “The Pursuit of Happyness.”

Lawyer Jeffrey Kessler, the representative for 23XI and FRM during the case, issued a statement of his own.