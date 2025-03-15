Detroit’s Jalen Duren Responds to Shaq’s Comments

NBA all-time great Shaquille O’Neal had some harsh statements about the up-and-coming Detroit Pistons over the last week, and one piston has responded.

On an episode of O’Neal’s podcast called The Big Podcast, he had some pointed words for the Pistons as well as the league in totality. In the clip, he referred to the Pistons as boring and said they’re not worth talking about because they’re not a contender.

“You want to brag about a team that’s 32-26? Stop it. That’s not success. 40-20. We talked about it. Bro, Detroit Pistons ain’t winning no [expletive] championship.”

O’Neal’s comments have been met with much ire from fans and media alike, including another where he didn’t realize the JB Bickerstaff was Detroit’s coach, but a Pistons player has finally responded. Pistons’ center Jalen Duren was asked about O’Neal’s now viral clip, and took the moment in stride.

“When it’s time, I just want both the clips back-to-back of when he realizes we’re here and when he act like he didn’t know.”

The Pistons, who are 37-30, have echoed Duren’s response and are more or less letting the comment to. The team, regardless of contender status are one of the bright spots of the NBA season, and have more than doubled their win total from last season and are on the way to triple it. Whether it’s Duren’s above-the-rim plays, Cade Cunningham’s All-Star emergence, or the run-and-gun style they play, this team is one of the most exciting to watch and a league pass team every fan should consider.

While Shaq is correct in that the team isn’t a contender yet, the NBA has ebbs and flows of heavyweight players and exciting teams. The Pistons are a team that is roaring into the playoffs with momentum and aren’t burdened with expectations. As a team who has exercised the demons from the past, this turnaround alone is worth watching and studying, but their play on-court is worth the watch, regardless of O’Neal’s comments.

The Pistons will host the Western Conference best Oklahoma City Thunder on March 15th at 7 PM. For Shaq, this is a game the great big should watch.