A ‘Home Alone’ Star Was Arrested, Accused of Strangling Girlfriend

A star of the iconic Christmas movie “Home Alone” was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

According to The Daily Mail, Devin Ratray, best known for his role as the older brother in “Home Alone”, was arrested and is accused of strangling his girlfriend in a hotel room in Oklahoma in early December.

The outlet reported he was in Oklahoma for a “guest appearance at OKC Pop Christmas Con in Oklahoma City with his girlfriend as he was featured as one of the attractions at the two-day event.”

The incident occurred at the event when Devin got angry with his girlfriend for not charging two female fans for an autograph. From there, the pair went back to their hotel room and he “got violent and tried to strangle her,” the outlet reported.

Devin Turned Himself in to the Police & Is Charged With ‘Battery by Strangulation’ Among Other Charges

An Oklahoma City Police Department rep confirmed to FOX News that Devin had, “turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out” on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. His bond was set at $25,000.

He has been charged with “domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as domestic assault and battery charges,” according to The Daily Mail.

Devin Told His Girlfriend ‘This Is How You Die’ & Punched Her Face During Assault

Local Oklahoma City news outlet, KFOR, obtained an affidavit from the girlfriend who was interviewed by Detective Joseph Burnett after the incident.

According to her, they went to Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse on December 8, 2021, and Devin “drank a bottle of wine and several shots of alcohol, and she had two cocktails.” The pair then went to the Coyote Ugly Saloon where Devin drank an additional “10 shots of alcohol” and the girlfriend drank nothing.

It was then that two female fans approached and the girlfriend gave them two pre-signed autographed cards, for free. When Devin became angry she left the bar and walked back to their hotel, Hyatt Place Oklahoma City, alone, the outlet reported.

When Devin arrived back to the hotel he “pushed his girlfriend onto the room’s bed, pressed one of his hands against her throat, pressed his other hand over her mouth and applied pressure,” and she had trouble breathing, the affidavit said, according to the outlet.

According to his girlfriend, Devin said, “This is how you die,” and he punched her in the face. She managed to break free and Devin “pushed her hard, causing her to fall into a desk. Her arm hit the desk as she fell,” according to the report.

The affidavit listed her injuries as bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest and a sore right arm,” the outlet reported.

A new holiday movie emerged in 2021 when Disney+ premiered “Home Sweet Home Alone” on November 12, 2001. The cast includes Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney as the pair who try to break into the home where Max Mercer (Archie Yates) is staying alone.

Devin makes a cameo as his iconic role as the evil brother, Buzz, who refuses to respond to a call to check on the young boy due to him thinking it’s his brother Kevin trying to prank him.

