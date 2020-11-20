Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Bloomberg’s senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs and journalist Tyler Pager.

Don Jr., 42, “escaped the virus when people around him got infected, including his girlfriend Kimberly [Guilfoyle], but now has it, per multiple sources,” Jacobs tweeted, noting that the president’s senior advisor contracted the deadly virus “earlier this week and “has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told.

SCOOP: Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, has coronavirus, sources tell me and @JenniferJJacobs. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) November 20, 2020

“He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says,” Jacobs tweeted.

Don Jr. has been fiercely defending his father’s claims that the 2020 presidential campaign was fraudulent on Twitter, but over the past few days, he has not been seen in person. The president’s son is just one of the dozens of White House administration members who’ve been hit with coronavirus.

In October, the president spent three days at Walter Reed Medical Center after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His wife, first lady Melania Trump, and their youngest son Barron Trump, 14, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump’s Son’s COVID-19 Diagnosis was Revealed on the Same Day Rudy Giuliani’s Son Tested Positive for Coronavirus



Rudy Giuliani‘s song Andrew Giuliani, who also serves as a special assistant to Trump, announced on Twitter that he tested positive for coronavirus hours before Don Jr.’s diagnosis was revealed.

The 35-year-old White House worker, who married wife Zivile Rezgyte in 2017, tweeted, “This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Unfortunately, contact tracing will show that he was in contact with numerous fellow White House staff, including his father, who works as Trump’s personal lawyer. Giuliani was present during the former New York mayor’s press conference on November 19, an event that went viral for numerous reasons. Rudy Giuliani reenacted a scene from “his favorite law movie,” My Cousin Vinny to tout his unsubstantiated claims on voter fraud, and then photos of his face trended on Twitter after he started sweating so profusely, hair dye dripped down his face.

Hannah McInnis, who’s an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, has recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.

Coronavirus Numbers In America Continue to Surge

While The White House remains riddled with coronavirus, the number of those infected in America continues to surge. As of Friday, more than 11 million cases have been confirmed in the United States, according to NBC News. America is breaking records with more than 100,000 new cases a day.

Since the end of February, the death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 250,000 deaths. As of November 20, there have been a total of 254,147 Americans who have died from coronavirus.

