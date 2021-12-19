Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Concert Stabbing in L.A.

Drakeo the Ruler is dead after a stabbing at a concert in Los Angeles. You can watch videos from the scene below.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by authorities but was confirmed both by TMZ and The Los Angeles Times. The rapper Snoop Dogg also wrote about the tragedy on Twitter.

Moments of the altercation that led to the stabbing of Rapper Drakeo The Ruler. pic.twitter.com/nu22vgAFYA — FGB MEDIA (@FGBMedia_) December 19, 2021

Disturbing video emerged that appeared to show Drakeo the Ruler on the ground injured.

His real name is Darrell Caldwell.

According to TMZ, “L.A. rapper Drakeo the Ruler is dead after a stabbing at the Snoop Dogg-headlined Once Upon a Time festival concert.”

Drakeo was a billed performer at the event at the Exposition Park in Los Angeles, TMZ reported, adding that 50 Cent was also a headliner at the concert.

Snoop Dogg Tweeted That He Is ‘Praying for Peace in Hip Hop’

Snoop Dogg tweeted that he was at the concert.

“I’m saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler,” he wrote.

An incident has occurred backstage at the One Night In LA festival involving @drakeotheruler – #LAPD everyone, paramedics, helicopters. Here’s hoping he’s ok. #drakeotheruler #onenightinLA pic.twitter.com/LSklE5e1jN — Damn Good Production (@damn_good_prod) December 19, 2021

“I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe ya’ll. IM PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP.”

Hip hop fans offered comments and tributes on Twitter. “Drakeo the ruler is gone wtf. It’s so bad out here,” wrote one. “Rest In Peace to Drakeo the Ruler, this man had an insane story and for it to end like this is heartbreaking,” wrote another.

According to All Music, “A West Coast rapper known for his distinct delivery, offbeat cadence, and coded vernacular, Drakeo the Ruler has been called one of the most singular rap artists to come out of Los Angeles since Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.”

Drakeo the Ruler Was Stabbed in the Neck After Being Attacked by a ‘Group of People,’ Reports Say

LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck at “Once Upon A Time In LA” festival earlier tonight. Prayers up for Drakeo.🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ittTIDZlHq — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) December 19, 2021

Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed in the neck, Hip Hop Ties tweeted. However, TMZ reported that it was unable to confirm the neck claim.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed backstage around 8:30 p.m. December 18, 2021, when “a fight broke out.” The suspect and motive aren’t clear; it’s also not clear what the fight was about or whom it involved.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Drakeo the Ruler was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to The Times, the rapper was attacked by a “group of people.” People ran on stage and security tried to stop the fight, according to a video reviewed by The Times.

Deadline reported that there are no suspects in custody, although there was a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

Officer Luis Garcia, an LAPD spokesman, told the Times: “Detectives are still trying to figure things out.”

