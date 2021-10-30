Duke vs Wake Forest Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Thirteenth-ranked Wake Forest (7-0) looks to keep its perfect season going against Duke (3-4) on Saturday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Duke vs Wake Forest online:

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Duke vs Wake Forest live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Duke vs Wake Forest live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network, and you can get your first month for $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Duke vs Wake Forest live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ACC Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Duke vs Wake Forest live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Duke vs Wake Forest live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Duke vs Wake Forest Preview

Wake Forest hosts Duke on Saturday in its quest for an unbeaten season and the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference title since 2006.

A College Football Playoff dark horse, Wake Forest averages 43.14 points per game while holding opponents to 26.29 per contest. The Demon Deacons defense also allows 184 yards per game and has created 12 turnovers this season.

Defensive back Traveon Redd made five of those turnovers with three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Defensive linemen Luiji Vilain and Rondell Bothroyd create a formidable pass rush. Vilain has a team-high 4.5 sacks, and Bothroyd has four.

Duke’s offense will need to find its way against the Deacons. The Blue Devils average only 27 points and 189 yards of offense per game.

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg has 1,750 yards passing for six touchdowns this season. He completes 70.37% of his passes, but he’s also thrown six interceptions.

Jake Bobo is Holmberg’s top target with 49 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown. Jalon Calhoun has 35 receptions, 481 yards, and two touchdowns for second on the team.

Duke has success running the ball, led by running back Mateo Durant. He has 870 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Holmberg also can make plays with his legs. He has six touchdowns and 184 yards this year.

Wake Forest’s offense starts with quarterback Sam Hartman, who has 2,073 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven games. He completes 65.26% of his passes and has only three interceptions in 213 pass attempts.

Jaquaril Roberson has a strong season going, catching the ball from Hartman. Roberson leads the team in catches, 39, and yards, 675, in addition to catching five touchdowns.

A.T. Perry leads Wake Forest in touchdown receptions with eight. He also stretches the field, averaging 20.69 yards per catch. He has 29 receptions for 600 yards thus far.

Wake Forest has a deep backfield led by Christian Smith-Beal. He leads the team in rushing 446 yards and six touchdowns on 90 carries. Justice Ellison has 331 yards and four touchdowns on 60 attempts, and Christian Turner has 242 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries.

Duke’s defense hasn’t exactly shut down opposing offenses this season — allowing 31.57 points and 221 yards per game. DeWayne Carter leads Duke in sacks with 3.5, and Leonard Johnson and Jeremiah Lewis both have two interceptions.