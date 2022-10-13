Dustin Demonte: Tribute to the Bristol, Connecticut Officer

Sgt. Dustin Demonte was identified as one of the two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers who were shot and killed in an ambush-style attack. He was a married father remembered for bringing joy to the lives of his loved ones.

Demonte was 35-years-old. The other officer who died was 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy.

Authorities said that the officers were “were lured to the home for a fake domestic incident between two brothers, then ambushed,” WFSB-TV reported.

The suspect was dressed in camouflage. A third officer was also wounded but survived the attack. The community of Bristol has come together to mourn the loss of the two officers.

A friend wrote of Demonte in a Facebook tribute:

To say that Dustin DeMonte had the most infectious smile would be a complete understatement. We could go years without seeing eachother, but every time we did, I was greeted by a huge smile and great bear hug. Almost just to show me that even though he lost weight, he was still the big teddy bear I always knew him as. Dustin was a great teammate, friend and one of the proudest fathers I ever got to know. Rest east big guy. You will always be remembered and loved!!😢

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Have Set Up a Donation Fund to Help the Officers’ Families

Britol police announced that they had set up a donation fund to support the officers’ families.

“The immediate aftermath of last night’s events a silent vigil and gathering will be held tonight, Thursday, October 13th, 2022 at Bristol Eastern High School @ 5:30 PM,” Bristol police wrote on October 13, 2022.

“The Bristol Police Department requests the public and media respect the family’s wishes of privacy and are given a time to grieve during these difficult times.”

A “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” has been established “through the Bristol Police Union at Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families. Donations are currently being accepted at all branches and additional donation opportunities will be forthcoming,” police wrote.

DeMonte Leaves Behind 2 Kids & a Pregnant Wife

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte’s brother, Philip DeMonte, spoke about his brother to Heart Connecticut Media Group. He described him as bringing “joy and laughter” to his family.

According to the interview, Demonte was married with two kids, ages 3 and 2. His wife is pregnant with their third child.

On Facebook, Demonte shared photos of his family and shared a police badge in mourning. Some of his recent photos showed Demonte’s kids at a pumpkin patch as well as photos showing him with his wife and children.

Demonte Was a Catcher on the Middleton High School Baseball Team

DeMonte “was a catcher on the Middletown High School baseball team, graduating in 2005 and then earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology at Central Connecticut State University,” according to CTInsider.

A friend wrote on Facebook, “I am at a loss for words. Dustin DeMonte you were one of the good ones. Work was always fun when you were there and hearing this news this morning put a pit in my stomach. I’m praying for you and your family today. Rest peacefully ❤️”

