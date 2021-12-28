WATCH: El Cajon Plane Crash Video in San Diego County

A small plane crashed in an El Cajon, California, neighborhood, near San Diego, and video footage has emerged of the crash and its fiery aftermath.

You can watch the videos below. One video captures the crash and shows a large flash of light as the plane crashes.

The San Diego Sheriff wrote on Twitter, “Watch Commander: @SDSOLakeside is investigating a plane crash in the area of Pepper Dr/N. 2nd St. in unincorporated El Cajon. There are unknown injuries at this time. Sheriff’s deputies, along with @CHP_El_Cajon, @elcajonpolice, @LakesideFire are assisting with road closures.”

The Sheriff’s Department later tweeted, “At this time, the fire is out. It will take time to process the scene, but @FAANews & @NTS have been notified & will handle the investigation of a plane crash in @CityofElCajon. Do you have photos & videos of the plane crash? Do you have media inquiries? Email: witness@ntsb.gov.”

El Cajon is located about 16 miles from San Diego. Anchor Adonis Albright reported on Twitter that there were no survivors on the plane.

Here’s what you need to know:

Live Stream Video Captured the Wreckage

🚨#BREAKING: New video has just came out showing the plane crashing into San Diego neighborhood 📌#SanDiego | #CA A plane has crashed in a San Diego Neighborhood so far multiple homes are with out power and injuries or deaths are currently unknown. This is still developing pic.twitter.com/fuKfbEVFJn — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 28, 2021

Video captured the plane hurtling to the ground.





Play



Plane crash December 27, 2021 on Pepper Drive El Cajon CA. I am happy to be alive. My wife and I heard a loud thunderous noise, and I knew something was wrong. This i video from my Nest Cameras. 2021-12-28T04:28:45Z

In addition to the video showing the plane crashing above, live stream video showed the wreckage at the scene.

According to Fox 5 San Diego, the aircraft that crashed is a “small jet plane” that slammed into a neighborhood around 7:15 p.m. on December 27, 2021.

You can listen to audio from the cockpit here, but be aware that it’s disturbing as it captures normal conversation between the plot and air traffic control before the pilot screams and uses an expletive.

The Cause of Crash Is Not Clear

The cause of the crash is not clear, but the Fox 5 station reported that the plane was traveling to Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

It’s also not clear how many people were on the plane or who was on the plane. A flight matching the description took off from Santa Ana, California, according to Flight Aware, and was a Lear jet. That plane was listed to MED JET LLC. The address listed to that company is El Cajon.

“We were outside and basically, we heard the plane getting closer. Normally they get loud because we live right by the airport, but it got really, really loud and all of the sudden, we think it could’ve hit our power lines above our house, but we just saw bright blue and orange flashing lights and we heard the electricity running,” said Lauren Watling, a nearby resident, to NBC San Diego.

“And then after that, we heard the plane actually crash. We ran out immediately and there was a ton of smoke everywhere. All we saw was fire and smoke.” The television station reported that the plane crash led to power outages.

