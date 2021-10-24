Where to Watch El Clasico in USA

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first Clásico of the 2021-22 season. This match at the Camp Nou will have a very different flavor compared to previous editions, but that will not deter Los Merengues from wanting to continue their dominance over their eternal rivals.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

There is a saying that says that in rivalry matches, current form goes out the window. That being said, both teams find themselves in similar form, so the question then shifts to, “What gives?”

Despite this edition of El Clásico being one where there is much less luster after the departure of Leo Messi and Sergio Ramos, this might not diminish the intensity that will be on display at the Camp Nou this Sunday.

Barcelona showed some potential against a Valencia side that started out on top of the table, but now find themselves in a freefall. So far, their most important matches this season, the Blaugrana were completely dismantled, showing an inferior brand of football that fans are accustomed to. In the process they were brought back down to earth after a pair of league wins made fans believe the team was “back”.

The positive is that the team was able to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season. Their recent form starts to show signs of cohesive play and some potential going forward. The problem though is that their wins did come against subpar competition.

Barcelona will still not be able to count on Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite as well as Pedri and Ronald Araujo.

The Merengues seemed to get a different taste of medicine as they were shocked at the Bernabéu against Sheriff and then lost to Espanyol before storming back against Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League.

Again, a good portion of all this occurred before the international window. We will see how both sides react to one another on Sunday.

The biggest question mark in this encounter is Barcelona and how they will react in yet another big game under Ronald Koeman. Ever since the former centerback returned to Can Barça, the team was unable to win in pivotal games.

What might have helped is the fact that Joan Laporta decided to finally back the Dutchman and in recent weeks, it paid dividends.

For Madrid, there Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos will not be back until November. Meanwhile Dani Carvajal will be the one that will be noticed most at right back.

Eden Hazard will be doubtful again as he is still contending with yet a nagging injury, but coach Carlo Ancelotti mentioned that he should be available.

Barcelona probable XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Sergiño Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay

Real Madrid probable XI: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Eder Militão, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Morris; Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 245 Barcelona Wins: 95 (398 goals) Real Madrid wins: 98 (409 goals) Draws: 52