Eli Cramer Death: A Tribute to the Milligan University Track & Field Runner

Eli Cramer was the 20-year-old Milligan University track and field runner who was killed by an accused drunk driver in Virginia. He was remembered as a “man of God” with an infectious energy and athletic talents.

Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia is the drunken driver accused of running into members of the Milligan University’s men’s track and field team in Virginia, killing one of them. Milligan University is in Tennessee.

“Three members of Milligan University’s men’s track and field team were involved in an accident Thursday evening, Mar. 31, while running in Williamsburg, Virginia, where they were scheduled to compete this weekend in the 56th Annual Colonial Relays at William & Mary,” the university confirmed in a statement.

Tributes flooded in for Cramer after the university confirmed he died.

“This is Eli Cramer,” his friend William Owen wrote on Facebook.

You may ask yourself who this kid is. He was my best friend for the past year of my life. Never clicked with someone on this Milligan team so fast. Lots of long deep conversations, but also lots of laughter and banter. He genuinely was a guy I’ve only seen upset when I annoyed him, other than that anywhere on campus he was smiles and always had a joke or something to say to everyone. He showed God’s love just by being present with people. He was a straight shooter as well, a good guy. One of our best and hardest working runners on the team. He was passionate about his girlfriend of 2 years and only saw her a handful of times a year making the 7 hour trip to see her each time. He was a passionate guy, a kid at heart, and a man of God.

Milligan University Confirmed That Cramer Died, Saying He Was a Sophomore

One runner died in the tragedy, Milligan University confirmed in a Facebook post.

“Sophomore Eli Cramer (Murfreesboro, TN) succumbed to his injuries. Seniors Alex Mortimer (Lexington, KY) and Eli Baldy (Knoxville, TN) also were injured. Mortimer sustained life threatening injuries and underwent surgery Thursday night for multiple fractures. He is in stable condition. Baldy was treated and released,” the university wrote in its statement. “One additional member of the team and a coach also were on the scene but were uninjured.”

“We are incredibly shocked and saddened to share that members of our men’s cross country/track & field team were in an accident involving a vehicle this evening while running near Williamsburg, VA. Sophomore Eli Cramer succumbed to his injuries. Seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy also were injured. Mortimer currently is undergoing treatment. Baldy was treated and released,” the university wrote.

“We covet your prayers during this difficult time, especially for the Cramer family.”



Cramer Was a Business Administration Major Who Was a Two-Time All-American in Cross Country

The university also provided biographical details on Cramer, writing,

Eli Cramer, age 20, was a sophomore business administration major at Milligan. In his two years with the Buffaloes, he already had accomplished much. In addition to being the third finisher on the 2021 national championship cross country team, he was a two-time All-American and two-time All-AAC for cross country. He also set a program record in the 8k.

26-yo Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia has been charged following hit-and-run that killed 5000m ⁦@milliganxctf⁩ runner Eli Cramer last night. DUI – 1st offense

DUI – Involuntary Manslaughter

Felony Hit and Run

Reckless Driving

DUI Maiming

Refusal – DUI pic.twitter.com/LCS4jz0crd — K Reuschle (@KReuschle) April 1, 2022

According to WKTR, the tragedy was classified as a hit-and-run.

He was booked into jail on charges of UI, first offense; DUI – involuntary manslaughter; felony hit-and-run; reckless driving; DUI maiming; and refusal – DUI.

“Mancia was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest for DUI,” the television station reported. According to WCYB, Mancia is accused of striking the runners while they ran along Williamsburg Pottery Road near the Lightfoot Road intersection at around 6 p.m. He was driving a Toyota Scion.

Cramer Was Remembered for His ‘Contagious Energy’

Student Government President Chase McGlamery released a statement, praising Cramer.

The past 24 hours have been unimaginable for our campus and have left a hole in our community. Eli Cramer was our friend, classmate and teammate. Above all, Cramer was a stranger to no one,” McGlamery wrote. “He held a contagious energy that was integral to his team and our campus community. Like many of you, I shared classes and countless laughs with him. He was the type of person that always brightened your day. Cramer was a man who knew when to put his head down and work or when to steal the room with a sarcastic comment. Cramer was one of the best, but he never looked down on anyone. He saw people for people and loved them for who they were.

According to News Channel 5, Cramer was a former Riverdale High School track star.

Riverdale High School track and field coach, Rickey Field, told the station: “As a person he always had a smile on his face. Very charismatic, very funny, and he just grew on you as a person.”

Two Other Runners Are Recovering From Their Injuries

The university posted a video with another runner from his hospital bed.

“An update and encouragement from senior track athlete Alex Mortimer, who is now out of surgery and stable,” they wrote with the March 31 video.

The university also posted an update on the other runner injured, writing, “We have received word that Senior Alex Mortimer has been released from the hospital in Virginia and is heading home to continue his recovery in Johnson City. We are greatly relieved by this news and are deeply appreciative for the countless prayers and kind actions shown during this time.”

