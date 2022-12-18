Elon Musk ‘No Home’: Does Elon Musk Have a Tiny House?

Elon Musk is worth billions and billions of dollars, and he’s the second richest man in the world, but he says he doesn’t own a home.

Musk has spoken about this unusual factoid before, but he gave it new currency when he tweeted about it in December 2022.

On December 16, 2022, a man named John Rich, founder of the “Redneck Riviera” brand, tweeted, “How long before the FBI raids @elonmusk’s home?”

Musk replied on Twitter: “I don’t have a home.” Musk has been growing increasing vocal about doxxing and stalking concerns on his Twitter page.

I don’t have a home — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

Musk Said in 2022, ‘I Don’t Even Own a Home Right Now’

Elon Musk: A future worth getting excited about | TED | Tesla Texas Gigafactory interview

Musk revealed his “no home” status in an interview with the non-profit TED.

“In fact, I don’t even own a home right now. I’m literally staying at friends’ places,” he said in that interview. “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”

In addition, he noted that he doesn’t have a yacht either, and he doesn’t take vacations. He does allow himself the luxury of a plane, according to the interview.

“If I don’t use the plane, I have less hours to work,” he said.

Musk Sometimes Stays in a Tiny Prefab Home in Texas

Elon Musk living in a tiny house is another motivation for me to live in one but privacy is still on top. pic.twitter.com/RN2wjrG8kk — Savage (@arcomedys) July 15, 2021

However, Musk later said in the Full Send podcast in August 2022 that he lives in a “very small” $45,000 house with three bedrooms in Texas. That video accrued 14 million viws on YouTube.

Elon Musk Reveals His Knowledge on Aliens, Challenges Putin to UFC, and Predicts WW3

Musk told the podcaster that he doesn’t have a “main residence,” but, of the small house, he said, “My friends come and stay and they can’t believe I’m staying in this house.”

He said that house was “technically a three-bedroom but it used to be a two-bedroom” but he turned the garage into another room.

Yahoo ran a series of pictures of the tiny Musk home, which you can see here. According to Yahoo, Musk’s tiny home is by Boxabl, which created “the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home.”

Musk’s Net Worth Is More Than $160 Billion

What is Elon Musk’s net worth? According to Forbes, he is the second richest man in the world with a net worth of $163.7 billion.

Musk is a very wealthy man, but in December 2022, he lost his ranking as the richest person in the world, in part because of his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Bernard Arnault is now the richest man in the world, according to CNBC.

Musk’s fortune comes from Tesla stock in particular, but also SpaceX.

According to the site Rethinking the Future, Musk used to have quite a home portfolio but then he tweeted that he was “selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

Among the homes he listed were a mansion previously belonging to Gene Wilder, a historic San Francisco, California, mansion, and a mansion in Los Angeles, according to the site.

