How to Watch Euro 2020 Online Without Cable in USA

The 2020 UEFA European Championships kick off on June 11, and will feature 24 different teams playing in 11 stadiums across 11 different European countries.

In the United States, every match of the tournament will be televised on either ESPN (39 matches), ESPN2 (seven) or ABC (five). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Euro 2020 match online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets), ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Euro 2020 match live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch matches live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets), ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Euro 2020 match live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch matches live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which will simulcast the ABC matches) are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for Euro 2020, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every Euro 2020 match live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch matches live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch every Euro 2020 match live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Euro 2020 match live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch matches live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Euro 2020 Preview

After getting canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will see its 60th year this year. Italy and Turkey will kick things off in a hotly anticipated match on the first day of the tournament, while France and England are the Euro 2020 favorites.

Per tourney rules, the top two teams in each of the six groups will move on to the round of 16, as will the four best third-placed finishers. There is one glaring concern the majority of the teams, however.

Tony Strudwick, head of performance for the Wales squad, told the New York Times that fatigue could be a huge factor — and may very well determine the outcomes — of some of the matches in this tourney. Many teams had a very minimal break between the end of the 2019-20 season and the beginning of their 2020-21 campaigns, and the strenuousness of it all could take its toll.

“There was barely any time off,” Strudwick said. “Normally there is a season, an international break, a split in the middle, and then you go again. This time, it was just a small break, and then into the next season, with games every three or four days and highly dense international periods.”

“It won’t go to form,” Strudwick added. “There will be upsets. It could be on the cards for a less-heralded team. It is going to be whoever utilizes their squad, maintains freshness, and navigates it best.”

Here are a few of the tourney’s best matches to watch, as compiled by CBS:

Turkey vs. Italy, June 11

England vs. Croatia, June 13

Austria vs. North Macedonia, June 13

Netherlands vs. Ukraine, June 13

France vs. Germany, June 15

Finland vs. Russia, June 16

Denmark vs. Belgium, June 17

England vs. Scotland, June 18

Spain vs. Poland, June 19

Euro 2020 Dates:

Group Stage: June 11-23

Round of 16: June 25-29

Quarterfinals: July 2-3

Semifinals: July 6-7

Final: July 11

Teams in the Tournament By Group:

Group A 1. Italy 2. Switzerland 3. Wales 4. Turkey

Group B 1. Belgium 2. Denmark 3. Finland 4. Russia

Group C 1. Netherlands 2. Austria 3. Ukraine 4. North Macedonia

Group D 1. England 2. Czech Republic 3. Croatia 4. Scotland

Group E 1. Spain 2. Poland 3. Sweden 4. Slovakia

Group F 1. France 2. Portugal 3. Germany 4. Hungary

