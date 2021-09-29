WATCH: Florida Man Catches Alligator in a Trash Can [FULL VIDEO]

A video has gone viral showing a man from Florida capturing an alligator with nothing but a trash can. Abdul Malik first shared the video on social media, according to local media, and now the video has gone viral. See the original video along with the longer two-minute version below.

He Used a Trash Can to Battle an Alligator

In the video below, you can see the man using a trash can to battle an alligator.

This Florida Man has won the internet for the Month of September pic.twitter.com/PB9dIMDkOS — KP (@kerethp) September 29, 2021

At first, the alligator just backs up as the trash can approaches, but then the alligator starts biting, thrashing around, and violently fighting back. But the man ultimately wins when he is able to turn the trash can right-side-up and capture the alligator completely inside, shutting the lid. The video stops at that point, but the longer video in the section below shows what happened next.

The Free Press reported that the man’s name is Abdul Malik and he commented on social media, “I got kids to protect.”

You can hear people yelling in the background as the alligator fights back, with some people saying, “Go! Go! Go!” Then they cheer the man when he’s successful. It looks like at least one additional person took a video of the whole incident, which means there might be another video showcasing what happened from a different angle.

A Two-Minute Long Version of the Video Shows What Happened Next

On Instagram, Norfphilly_geno shared the full, two-minute-long video of what happened to him. He wrote: “crazy day in Florida full video of the whole jawn 🙌🏾🙏🏾 ‘That ain’t no damn puppie.'”

When the video was shared on Digg.com, the account noted: “We highly recommend you contact your local animal control officer before doing this, but the Florida man marches to the beat of his own drummer.”

On Twitter, people had numerous comments to make about the daring video. One person commented: “The man had socks and slides on. That’s the official uniform of The Florida Man.”

The man had socks and slides on. That's the official uniform of The Florida Man. https://t.co/4DZtTzK8tN — Mommar (@MisterCommodity) September 29, 2021

On Twitter, Jeremy Newberger wrote: “This is incredible, but I’d like Florida Man to just teach my son how to get the recycling out on time. Just that and he would be my hero.”

This is incredible, but I'd like Florida Man to just teach my son how to get the recycling out on time. Just that and he would be my hero. pic.twitter.com/Ix7Y1dheqp — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 29, 2021

Others suggested that he get an endorsement deal with Adidas.

If this dude doesn’t get an endorsement deal for @adidas slides… https://t.co/myGD8NWvlU — Your cousin’s friend (@michaelharriot) September 29, 2021

In response to the video on YouTube, one person commented: “…I can’t get my cat into the pet carrier… this guy’s a MF-ing G.”

