France vs Hungary Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Hungary will host France in a pivotal match for both squads Saturday, June 19 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

In the United States, the match (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of France vs Hungary and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch France vs Hungary live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which will simulcast the ABC matches) are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for Euro 2020, and you can get your first month (which will cover all of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch France vs Hungary live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover all of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch France vs Hungary live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch France vs Hungary live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch France vs Hungary live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

France vs Hungary Preview

France began its Euro 2020 campaign with an impressive 1-0 win over Germany in Munich, while Hungary fell to Portugal, 3-0 in its debut match of the tournament. Hungary are the underdogs in a loaded Group F that includes France, Germany and Portugal, but the team played well against a heavily-favored Portuguese squad for all but the final few minutes.

Hungary had managed to hold Cristiano Ronaldo and company scoreless until the closing minutes before allowing the floodgates to open. Ronaldo scored two goals, and Raphael Guerreiro scored the other, leaving Hungary scrambling after a solid overall performance.

France is 5-1 over its last six matches, while the Hungarian side has gone 3-2-1 over its previous six games, so Hungary coach Marco Rossi is understandably concerned heading into this one.

“We need to make sure, or hope, that France are off their game tomorrow,” Rossi said this week. “We would love to get a good result but I am even more interested in continued progress.”

“We need to run more without the ball than them,” Rossi added. “This is going to be more difficult in the heat, so we need to make sure we run intelligently.”

On the other side, French manager Didier Deschamps is happy with his team’s effort against Germany, but still sees room for improvement, and wants to keep firing on all cylinders. “We could have done things better, especially in ball possession, and looking at the attitude to show this dominance, to suffer all together, when we showed this commitment on the pitch today against the very strong German side,” Deschamps said.

While France is the favorite, Hungary isn’t an easy out by any means. This should be an entertaining matchup with strong effort from both sides, Here’s a look at the rosters and potential starting lineups for both teams:

Hungary Roster:

Goalkeepers: Peter Gulaasi, Denes Dibusz, Adam Bogdan

Defenders: Gergo Lovrencsics, Endre Botka, Adam Lang, Akos Kecskes, Attila Fiola , Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Bendeguz Bola

Midfielders: Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, David Siger, Andras Schafer, Tamas Cseri, Filip Holender

Forwards: Adam Szalai, Roland Sallai, Nemanja Nikolic, Kevin Varga, Roland Varga , Szabolcs Schon, Janos Hahn

France Roster:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram

Potential Starting Lineup for Hungary: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic

Potential Starting Lineup for France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

