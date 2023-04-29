Francisco Oropeza, Texas Mass Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Francisco Oropeza is the suspect accused of shooting five neighbors, including a young child, to death in an active shooter incident in Cleveland, Texas, on April 28, 2023.

Oropeza, 39, is a Mexican national, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told Fox News Digital, which reported that police have the suspect pinned down “in a wooded area 1.2 miles west of the crime scene.”

“San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently investigating a mass shooter incident in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area of Cleveland,” the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release on April 29, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Deputies Responded to a ‘Harassment Complaint’ & Discovered Multiple Victims Deceased After a Victims Asked Francisco Oropeza to Stop Shooting His Rifle, Reports Say

According to Fox News, the victims are Oropeza’s neighbors and were shot “after one of them asked him to stop shooting his rifle late Friday, saying that a baby was trying to sleep.”

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said in a press conference that the suspect “has been known to shoot” his rifle “out in the front yard which is evident of the shell casings that are laying in the front yard.”

The victims came over to the suspect’s fence said, “Hey, could you mind not shooting out in the yard. We have a young baby that is trying to go sleep,” Capers told CNN. The suspect, who “had been drinking,” then said, “I’ll do what I want to in my front yard,” according to what Capers told CNN.

According to the press release, night shift patrol deputies “were dispatched to a residence in reference to an harassment complaint. While enroute, the communications center received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatch location.”

Multiple deputies arrived at the residence “and located multiple victims deceased” inside “and several others in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds,” the release says.

“Allegiance Mobile Health arrived and requested an air medical helicopter to fly a pediatric patient to a local trauma center,” the release says.

2. Francisco Oropeza Is Accused of Shooting the Victims in the Head as Some of Them Shielded Young Children With Their Bodies

HAPPENING NOW: The manhunt continues for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say he stormed into his neighbors home overnight, killing five including an 8-year-old child, after the neighbor asked him to stop firing his AR-15, so their baby could sleep. pic.twitter.com/xVw4nPqzAI — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) April 29, 2023

According to Fox News, Oropeza is accused of walking up to the “front door of his neighbor’s house and began firing.”

“All of the victims were from Honduras,” Capers said in the press conference.

Capers said that deputies found a female at the front door, another victim inside the front door, a male victim inside the living room, and two victims inside the bedroom.

There were 10 people in the house, he said. “When we got here, the two females in the bedroom were actually laying over the top of two of the three younger children,” Capers said in the press conference. He said those children survived.

He said there was one male and three females among the victims.

The sheriff told Fox that the victims were shot in the head.

According to the sheriff’s news release, Montgomery County SWAT “arrived to assist and cleared several properties adjacent to the crime scene and determined that the shooter had fled the county.”

3. The Victims Include an 8-Year-Old Child

En Estados Unidos, en Cleveland, Texas, un hombre mexicano que estaba “intoxicado” y armado y que hasta el momento se encuentra prófugo dio muerte a cinco personas, entre ellas a un menor de edad. pic.twitter.com/UBQpnzk6cA — acueductoonline (@acueductoonline) April 29, 2023

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said in a press conference that “five people were shot and are now deceased.” The ages range from about 8 to 40.

At this time, according to the sheriff’s release, “there are four people confirmed deceased inside of the residence. It was reported that the 8 year old child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

According to the sheriff, three other patients were transported to the hospital. “Their status is not known at this time. There were two additional people inside the residence that were evaluated on scene and released,” the release says.

“The identities of the persons involved are not being released at this time pending notification of the next of kin,” the release says.

“This is still a very fluid scene and an active investigation. The Texas Rangers are currently on scene aiding with the investigation,” it adds.

4. The Suspect, Who Is From Mexico, Is Accused of Having a Cache of Firearms

🇺🇸 Un tiroteo en una vivienda de Cleveland, Texas, dejó cinco hondureños muertos, entre ellos un niño de 8 años. El presunto atacante, un hombre de origen mexicano armado con un fusil AR-15, está prófugo y las autoridades han pedido a la población no acercarse al lugar de los… pic.twitter.com/m849r2KKPL — JP+ (@jpmasespanol) April 29, 2023

According to Fox News, authorities confiscated “a shotgun, two rifles, including the .223 caliber rifle, and a pistol from the victims’ residence.”

Capers said in the news conference that the suspect was a “male from Mexico. We do have a copy of his consulate card.”

“Judge Wells has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and assigned a $5 million dollar bond,” the sheriff wrote in the news release.

“More information will be released as details become available. Please avoid the area, as there is still a heavy police presence,” the release says.

5. The FBI Is Involved in the Investigation

🚨#BREAKING: Intoxicated suspect armed with an AR-15 is on the loose after killing a total of Five People in a home 📌#Cleveland | #Texas Currently, Numerous Law enforcement are on the scene in Cleveland Texas looking for an intoxicated Hispanic male armed with an AR-15 after… pic.twitter.com/Jz8j6GqLgt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 29, 2023

The FBI tweeted, “The FBI is assisting the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the suspect from this morning’s shooting in Cleveland, TX. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the San Jacinto County SO as it remains the lead investigative agency #HouNews.”