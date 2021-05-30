How to Watch French Open Online Without Cable

The 2021 French Open returns to its original spring time and setting, kicking off Sunday, May 30 at Roland Garros in Paris.

In the United States, TV coverage of the tournament will be on the Tennis Channel, NBC and NBC Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of French Open coverage online:

French Open 2021 Preview

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek won the men’s and women’s singles titles last year, and both will be looking to repeat again. Nadal has been downright dominant at Roland Garros, winning a ridiculous 100 matches while losing just twice. Still, he’s not overlooking anyone.

“No one is invincible, anywhere,” Nadal said this week. “This year I lost (early) in Monte Carlo and Madrid. I hope not to lose here at Roland Garros. What I can do is fight.”

The King of Clay has won 13 French Open men’s singles titles, and will likely face his toughest competition from Novak Djokovic, who is the world’s top-ranked player.

“Roland Garros is a very special place for me,” Nadal added. “Favorite or not, that is not the question. What matters is to play well, and the one who plays the best will be whoever has the most chances of winning the tournament. My goal is to be the one who plays the best.”

Swiatek is the favorite again on the women’s side after winning last year’s open, and she’ll receive stiff competition yet again. No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty was drawn in the top half along with Swiatek, and the two could very likely find themselves squaring off in the semifinals. Barty will be tough to beat, as will Sofia Kenin, who Swiatek took down in two sets in the final of the Open last year.

Serena Williams will be another player everyone will be watching on the women’s side. Williams is 66-13 all-time at the French Open, which is solid — but it’s her worst record at any major, including Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open. She went down in the Australian Open semifinal to Naomi Osaka in mid-February, and considering the GOAT turns 40 in a matter of months, many are wondering if she has another majors win in her.

Williams’ longtime coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said this about her heading into the Open: “I’m not worried in general because if she does the job, she will be ready. It’s just about doing the job. To be completely honest with you, when I saw her before the Australian Open for preparation, I thought, ‘Wow, a lot of work to get ready.’ But in a short period of time, she was able to really hit great form.”

Nadal and Williams are just a few of many intriguing storylines to watch at the Open this year. Below is a list of some key men and women competing for singles titles, in no specific order or rank:

Women’s Singles Competitors:

Iga Swiatek Ash Barty Aryna Sabalenka Sofia Kenin Garbine Muguruza Naomi Osaka Bianca Andreescu Serena Williams Petra Kvitova Karolina Pliskova Coco Gauff Elina Svitolina Paula Badosa

Men’s Singles Competitors:

Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Dominic Thiem Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Jannik Sinner Aslan Karatsev Roger Federer Matteo Berrettini Diego Schwartzman

