Galaxy vs LAFC Live Stream: How to Watch El Tráfico 2021 Online

The LA Galaxy and LAFC face-off in the highly-anticipated first El Tráfico match of 2021 on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The match starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the Galaxy vs LAFC online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Galaxy vs LAFC live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to re-watch most games within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Galaxy vs LAFC live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Galaxy vs LAFC live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Galaxy vs LAFC live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

El Tráfico 2021 Preview

The LA Galaxy and LAFC will play in front of a Southern California crowd for the first time in over a year when the two face-off in the season’s first El Tráfico match on Saturday.

The Galaxy come into the match, winners of two of their first three games. They picked up wins in their first two matches against Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls, before falling on the road last Sunday to the Seattle Sounders, 3-0.

Mexico star player Javier “Chicharito” Hernández will be playing in his first El Tráfico match on Saturday. The all-time leading scorer in Mexican national team history was dominant in the season’s first two games, becoming only the second player in MLS history to score five goals in their team’s opening two matches.

The Galaxy are led by their new coach Greg Vanney, who will be making his El Tráfico debut this weekend.

LAFC (1-0-2) will be looking to remain undefeated, following a win and two draws in their first three matches.

In their previous game last Saturday, LAFC played to a 1-1 tie with Houston, which was highlighted by the return of reigning Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi.

LAFC has been without the 2019 MLS MVP Carlos Vela, who is questionable for Saturday’s match. If he plays, it’d be the first time he’d match up with his Mexican national team co-star Chicharito as an opponent for their club teams.

Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye knows that the absence of Vela leaves a huge hole for LAFC, but he says that it also presents an opportunity for players to step up.

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate, because Carlos is, I would say, still the best player in the league,” said Kaye. “And it’s unfortunate when we have that guy, and you see him every day in the locker room, and he can’t suit up beside you. But we have guys here who’ve been working really hard to get better, you know, just gives guys more opportunities to showcase themselves.”

LAFC leads the El Tráfico series, the rivalry between the two Los Angeles MLS soccer teams, 4-3-3. The two squads split last season’s matches, with the LA Galaxy winning 3-0 on September 6, 2020 and Los Angeles FC taking a 2-0 decision on October 25, 2020. The Galaxy finished a disappointing 6-12-4 in 2020, while LAFC finished 9-8-5 and were eliminated by the Seattle Sounders in the first round of the MLS Playoffs.

