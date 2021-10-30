How to Watch Georgia vs Florida Football Live Online

Top-ranked Georgia (7-0) looks to take down another SEC rival in Florida (4-3) on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Florida online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Georgia vs Florida live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs Florida live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia vs Florida live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia vs Florida live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Georgia vs Florida live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Georgia vs Florida Preview

Georgia has looked untouchable since a 10-3 season-opening win over Clemson, and the Bulldogs look to keep it that way on Saturday.

Florida comes into Athens, Georgia, on a downturn since threatening to beat Alabama on Sept. 18. The Gators lost at LSU last week 49-42, which made it 1-2 in the past three games.

Now, the Gators defense will need to deal with a Bulldogs offense that puts up 38.43 points and 430.1 yards per game. The Gators allow 21.14 points and 336.4 yards per contest.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett could give the Gators’ secondary trouble. Bennett completes 69.51% of his passes amid his 996 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Brock Bowers leads all Bulldogs receivers with 25 catches for 416 yards and six touchdowns. After Bowers, the Bulldogs have three other receivers with 13 or more catches, 210 or more yards, and two touchdowns each. That crew includes Ladd McConkey, Jermaine Burton, and Adonai Mitchell.

Zamir White stars in a talented backfield as the team’s leading rusher. White has 400 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The Bulldogs also have James Cook and Kendall Milton, who have been reliable ball carriers all season with more than 250 yards on more than 45 carries each.

Georgia’s blockers will need to keep Florida’s Zachary Carter in check. Carter has a team-high six sacks in addition to 18 tackles and a forced fumble this season. The Gators secondary has four different players who have nabbed an interception this season — Daquan Newkirk, Tre’Vez Johnson, Trey Dean III, and Kair Elam.

Offensively, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to start according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Richardson has 392 yards passing, a 56.76% completion rate, and five touchdowns this season. He also has 348 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Florida had an ongoing competition between Richardson and Emory Jones this season at quarterback. Jones had 1,305 yards passing, 10 touchdowns, and a 67.61% completion rate. He also has 494 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland has been the go-to receiver for the Gators with 23 receptions, 423 yards, and four touchdowns. Malik Davis leads the running backs with 305 yards and three touchdowns on 53 carries this season.

Gators blockers will have to solve the Bulldogs’ pass rush, which includes Adam Anderson, who has 4.5 sacks, and Nakobe Dean, who has 3.5 sacks. Christopher Smith leads the Bulldogs secondary with two interceptions, and six other defensive backs have picks this season.