Germarcus David: Father Arrested in Death of 4 Children, Grandmother

Germarcus David has been arrested in the shooting deaths of his four children and their grandmother in Lancaster, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. David, 29, is jailed after an investigation by homicide detectives.

The names of the five victims have not been released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the juvenile victims are under age 12, including three boys and one girl. The adult victim was identified as David’s mother in law, a woman in her 50s.

He is jailed on a $2 million bail, LASD said. David is scheduled to appear in Antelope Valley Court Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

LASD said they were called to the 3500 block of Garnet Lane in Lancaster at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, after receiving a “rescue responding” call.

“When deputies arrived they found a female Black adult suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The deputies also located a female juvenile and three male juveniles all under the age of 12 years old suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics,” the LASD said.

David was detained on the scene.

Jail information indicates he is currently in the inmate reception center of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

Here is his booking information:

Charges have not yet been listed. ABC 7 News reported that one of the victims was an infant. Homicide detectives remained on the scene Monday morning, the news outlet reported. A motive has not yet been determined in the shooting, according to ABC 7 News.

