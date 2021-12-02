WATCH: Giant Blackhead Removal by Dr. Pimple Popper

A video of a giant blackhead removal by a medical personality in California named Dr. Pimple Popper has gone viral after she posted it on YouTube.

Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) has more than 7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her Facebook page says she’s based in California.

The giant blackhead removal video has had 1.6 million views. You can watch it below. Be forewarned that the video shows the removal of the blackhead, so it will make some people squeamish.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows the Graphic Removal of the Blackhead





Play



A Bookworm Dilated Pore of Winer This sweet patient had this friendly DPOW on his head for quite some time, I noticed it while I was doing his Mohs skin cancer removal and he let us video tape its removal! He's a fellow bookworm, too. What are you all reading these days? Join All Access to unlock exclusive member perks: youtube.com/channel/UCgrsF4TYwmrV0QsXb8AoeHQ/join… 2021-11-12T20:01:12Z

Lee posted the blackhead video on November 12, 2021. It reads, “A Bookworm Dilated Pore of Winer.”

What is a dilated pore of winer? “A dilated pore of Winer is a common, enlarged blackhead pimple (comedo) that originates where hair grows at the hair follicle. A dilated pore of Winer can appear on your head, neck and torso, ranging in size from a few millimeters to more than a centimeter,” Cleveland Clinic explains. “The difference between a blackhead and a dilated pore of Winer is size. A dilated pore of Winer is a large blackhead. Both are formed because of clogged pores. A mixture of air and the exposed contents of the clogged pore turn the blemish black (oxidization).”

She asks the patient, “how long have you noticed this.” He says, “I did the other day,” and chuckles. “It’s a dilated pore of winer. It might be in a cyst category. It’s very large in there. Let’s get a lot of that out,” she says.

“It’s amazing what we grow… what the skin creates, to keep me in business,” Lee says.

He jokes, “If only you made hair grow back that easily.” It’s located on the side of his head.

Cleveland Clinic says a dilated pore of winer usually appear after age 40 but can affect younger people also. They are harmless; they are not cancerous and they can’t be spread to other people. They are formed when dead skin cells clog a pore, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Lee Created Her YouTube Channel to Educate People About Dermatology





Play



The Jellyfish Lipoma This is the lipoma we all dream of… a big one that pops right out! Where are my lipoma lovers out there??🙋🏻‍♀️ Join All Access to unlock exclusive member perks: youtube.com/channel/UCgrsF4TYwmrV0QsXb8AoeHQ/join SHOP – SLMD Skincare to learn more about my skincare line: slmdskincare.com/ – Official Dr. Pimple Popper Shop for Comedone Extractors and Tweezers: shop.drpimplepopper.com… 2021-12-01T20:30:01Z

Lee explains on her YouTube page, “I’m Sandra Lee, MD, aka Dr Pimple Popper, a board-certified dermatologist, skin cancer surgeon, and cosmetic surgeon, who is a regular guest dermatologist on various TV shows. This channel was first a place for me to post my television segments with me discussing and treating common skin issues and cutting edge cosmetic surgery techniques. In the last year, it has become so much more!”





Play



A Lipoma for a Popaholic's Son Join All Access to unlock exclusive member perks: youtube.com/channel/UCgrsF4TYwmrV0QsXb8AoeHQ/join SHOP – SLMD Skincare to learn more about my skincare line: slmdskincare.com/ – Official Dr. Pimple Popper Shop for Comedone Extractors and Tweezers: shop.drpimplepopper.com __ FOLLOW me on Social Media: Instagram: – for 24/7 pops (@drpimplepopper): bit.ly/3smTOED – for my work, my life, my pops (@drsandralee):… 2021-11-24T19:30:05Z

She added, “Here I try to give you a ‘window into my world’ as a dermatologist. I discuss various diseases of the skin, hair, and nails, and you get advice and information on blackheads, acne, cysts, warts, Botox, fillers, liposuction… anything that I may do within the realm of dermatology. Hopefully you will love the field as much as I do, and even fall in love with some of my fantastic patients that you ‘meet’ along the way.”

She has a show on TLC airing December 8, 2021, at 10/9c.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport