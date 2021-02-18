How to Find Grocery Stores & Restaurants Open in Austin, Texas

With wintery conditions still in place in Austin, Texas, many restaurants and grocery stores are having trouble staying open. Here’s how you can find grocery stores and restaurants open near you in the Austin region.
HEB Updates Its Hours & List of Closed Stores Daily
HEB is keeping a running list of which grocery stores in Texas (including in the Austin region) are open and which are closed, along with the hours of operation that change every day. The webpage with the updates is here.
For February 18, HEB noted for Central Texas:
Thursday: 12noon – 5pm.
The following Austin and Central Texas stores will be closed on Thursday, 2/18:
#476 A25 – Parmer & I35
#091 A12 – Riverside & S. Pleasant
Leander
Kingsland
HEB also provided the following information for nearby San Antonio:
Thursday: 12 noon – 5 pm (San Antonio-area stores not listed as closed below will operate these hours)
Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
SA39 Blanco & 1604 H-E-B – Closed Thursday
#397 SA12 – 281 & 1604 – Closed Thursday
#555 SA15 – 1604 & Kitty Hawk – Closed Thursday
La Vernia – Closed Thursday
Pharmacy not open at the following San Antonio-area locations:
#585 SA18 – Austin Hwy
#384 SA34- Montgomery & Walzem
#678 SA11 – Valley Hi
HEB also provided the following information for Central Market stores in the Austin and San Antonio regions:
Austin N Lamar
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Austin Westgate
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Closed
San Antonio
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Walmart Is Listing Which Stores Are Closed
Walmart is also listing which Walmart stores and Sam’s Club stores are closed on its Store Status map here. Some Austin residents have noted that this isn’t completely reliable and sometimes a Walmart location may be closed even if it is listed as open, but it’s a good place to start.
Local Residents Are Also Providing Updates on Grocery Stores & Restaurants
Local Austin residents are also providing updates on stores, grocery stores, and restaurants open in the region.
In an Austin subreddit thread here, local residents reported the following. Please note that you may still want to contact the store to confirm, as the situation can change rapidly:
- Target: Many locations are open, but call to confirm.
- Trader Joe’s: Many locations are closed, but check the map here for details.
- Whole Foods: Downtown closed, Saltillo out of refrigerated items, Arbor Trail closed, Domain may be open. (Please call to confirm.)
- Randall’s: Many locations are open but call to confirm
- Costco: Some locations are open and some are closed. Call to confirm.
- Heavy noted that some Petsmart locations are also open in Austin and have pet food.
Residents are also running a Google Doc that they are updating with information about what is open or closed. Once again, you will want to call and confirm the details you find, but these can help you get started: ATX Area Open Stores Google Doc, last updated February 18.
In addition, Eater Austin listed the following restaurants as being open on February 18, but you’ll want to call as hours can vary or may change unexpectedly. Some may also only be open for pickup.
- Almarah Mediterranean Cuisine on Anderson Mill
- Bento Picnic
- Black Star Co-op
- Buzz Mill Coffee
- China Gold on Anderson Mill
- Dia’s in Crestview until 5 p.m.
- Epoch Coffee (varying hours)
- First Wok in south Austin
- Gabriela’s until 7 p.m.
- Happy Chicks downtown and on Burnet
- IHOP downtown
- La Mexicana in south Austin
- Lazarus Brewing Company
- L.E. Meals
- Lick It Up at Spider House until 10 p.m.
- Lucky Lab on West Campus until 4 p.m.
- Nickel City until 7 p.m.
- Potbelly on Guadalupe Street until 8 p.m.
- Qi downtown
- Rebel Cheese until 6 p.m.
- Salt & Time (until 6 p.m.)
- Sawyer & Co. until 5 p.m. in East Austin
- Seoulju (also accepting donations to Austin Pets Alive)
- Sip Pho on north Campus
- Teal House Coffee and Bakery at Goodnight Ranch (closed early)
- Thai Fresh (until 7 p.m. on South First)
- Tipsy Alchemist on Rainey starting at 4 p.m.
- Try Hard (closes at 2 p.m., will open again on Friday in Central Austin)
- Valentine’s Tex Mex BBQ in south Austin
- Van Zandt (Rainey Street Hotel), Geraldine’s, Cafe 605 (but only for hotel guests)
A thread was also started on Twitter talking about open restaurants in the Austin region:
AUSTIN: Charoen Express is OPEN until 7pm. #Austin @KVUE pic.twitter.com/J4eY6qAeTz
— Brittany Flowers (@bflowerstv) February 18, 2021
Please note that the lists above are not all-inclusive. Heavy had noted that some other restaurants were also open, including some Shipley Donuts locations that were not listed. You should also join your local Nextdoor community and your local Ring Neighbors app if you have a Ring product. These are both good resources for learning what restaurants and grocery stores are open near you.
READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, news, and vaccine updates