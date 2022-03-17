Henrich Siemens: Adult in Truck Involved in West Texas Crash

Henrich Siemens was the adult passenger in the truck that slammed into a van in Texas, killing six golfers and a coach from a New Mexico university.

Some sites gave his name incorrectly as Heinrich Siemens. Altogether, nine people died in the crash, including Siemens, 38, of Seminole, and a 13-year-old boy.

According to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board, speaking in a news conference, the 13-year-old boy was driving the truck.

The Governor’s Office Says Nine People Died

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the fatal vehicle crash near Andrews in West Texas.

The statement says that the crash “killed nine people and critically injured two others…Among the victims were members and a coach of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams who were visiting Texas from New Mexico for a tournament.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety released these names of the victims who died, according to NBC News:

University of the Southwest students:

19-year-old Mauricio Sanchez of Mexico.

19-year-old Travis Garcia of Pleasanton.

22-year-old Jackson Zinn of Westminster, Colo.

21-year-old Karissa Raines of Fort Stockton.

18-year-old Laci Stone of Nocona.

18-year-old Tiago Sousa of Portugal.

Their coach, 26-year-old Tyler James.

Two people survived the crash but are in critical condition, according to NBC News. They are: Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga Ontario, Canada and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada. Heavy has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for additional details.

The Boy Was Driving the Truck When a Spare Tire Blew, Officials Say

In a news conference, NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg, said that, on March 15, 2022, at 8:17 p.m., a 2007 Dodge 2500 three to four-ton truck crossed into the southbound lane and collided with the 11 passenger transit bus that was towing an eight-foot trailer.

The bus was carrying the coach and eight team members of the University of Southwest College men’s and women’s golf teams, Landsberg said.

“Tragically the coach and six of the team members were killed,” he said, adding that two team members were in critical, confirming that the driver and passenger of the truck were also killed (Siemens and the 13-year-old boy, who has not been named).

“A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of the pickup truck,” confirmed Landsberg, who said it’s believed that the left front tire was a “spare tire” that failed and resulted in the vehicle “pulling hard to the left and crossing into the opposing lane.”

He said the final report and probable cause determination won’t be available for 12-18 months.

According to Landsberg, it was a high-speed, head-on crash between “two heavy vehicles. There is no question about the force of impact.” He added that “quite a number” of people in the bus were not wearing seatbelts, and one was ejected.

It’s not yet clear why the spare tire failed. Landsberg said the tires burned in the crash. He said that “marks on the road” helped investigators determine that it failed.

He said the spare was not a “donut tire; it was just a different tire.”

‘We Grieve With the Loved Ones,’ the Governor Said in a Statement

Statement on fatal vehicle crash near Andrews in West Texas: https://t.co/a1QYDoekfO pic.twitter.com/GnxvAqAtFy — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 16, 2022

Abbott offered his full support to the university.

“We grieve with the loved ones of the individuals whose lives were horrifically taken too soon in this fatal vehicle crash near Andrews last night,” Abbott said in the statement.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with local officials to investigate this accident, and we offer our full support to the University of the Southwest and the state of New Mexico. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the families of those whose lives were lost and for the recovery of two critically injured students.”

On Facebook, Siemens posted a picture with a young family and of a tractor.

