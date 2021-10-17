‘Hightown’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Critically-acclaimed crime drama “Hightown” is back with its second season on Sunday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don't have cable or don't have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch "Hightown" Season 2 episodes streaming online:

When we last saw National Marine Fisheries Service Agent Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) and Massachusetts state police detective Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), they were investigating the murder of a young woman in Provincetown that led them down a dangerous path of East Coast organized crime and the harrowing local opioid epidemic. At the end of season one, Jackie was shot by Osito (Atkins Estimond), though she did recover, and Ray was suspended from the force for having an inappropriate relationship with Renee (Riley Voelkel), a person of interest in the case.

When the show returns, Jackie Quinones has achieved “her lifelong dream of becoming a state cop,” according to the Starz description.

It continues:

In “Hightown” season 2, the picture-perfect version of Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality of drug addiction and despair. Jackie Quinones, achieving her lifelong dream of becoming a state cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser focused on bringing down major dealer Frankie Cuevas, the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s psychotic cousin Jorge joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced cop Ray Abruzzo off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie, the only other female cop on the force. Through it all Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety struggling to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past.

The premiere is titled “Great White” and its description reads, “Jackie is white-hot to prove herself as a cop and avenge the death of her best friend, Junior. Frankie

teams up with ex-con, cousin Jorge while Ray’s off the force because of Renee’s betrayal. There’s a new deadly drug in trade during off-season Cape Cod, labeled “Great White.”

Then on October 24 comes “Girl Power,” whose description reads, “Jackie’s new partner Leslie matches her ambition perfectly as their relationship deepens on and off the force. Frankie and Jorge continue to move forward but Charmaine, their New York connection, is a wild card. Jorge sows distrust between Frankie and Renee; as Alan turns to Frankie’s old right-hand man, Osito, to solve a case.”

“Hightown” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Starz.