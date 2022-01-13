Houston Man Wanted in Brutal Attack on Pregnant Wife, Cops Say [PHOTO]

Emmanuel Mallard is a Houston man accused of brutally attacking his pregnant wife. Mallard stabbed the victim multiple times, hit her with a crowbar and threw a flaming shirt at her, trying to ster her on fire, before she escaped, police say.

The 27-year-old Mallard is facing multiple charges in Harris County court, but police have not been able to locate him. Houston Police issued a “wanted” alert for Mallard on January 13, 2022, a day after the attack. The attack happened two days after Mallard was released from jail following another domestic violence arrest involving the victim, who is five months pregnant, records show.

“Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Emmanuel Mallard is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS,” the Houston Police Department said in a press release. Mallard is facing felony charges of aggravated assault of a family member and violation of a protective order, police said. He was also charged with arson with intent to damage a home, Harris County court records show.

Houston Police Detective Jeneda Wiltz, of the department’s Major Assaults and Family Violence Division, said in a statement, the victim, “Was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to the hospital after she had been assaulted by Mallard. Detectives determined Mallard stabbed (the victim), who is five months pregnant with his child, on both sides of her stomach, neck and back and then struck her several times in the head with a tire iron.”

Wiltz added, “Mallard then cut (her) clothing off and poured lighter fluid on her. Mallard then soaked (her) shirt in lighter fluid, lit it on fire and threw it on her. (The victim) managed to divert the shirt, struck Mallard with an object and then ran away from him. Houston Fire Department Arson detectives are also investigating the incident as the residence became engulfed in flames. Mallard was last seen fleeing from the residence.”

The 27-year-old victim, who is pregnant with her third child with Mallard, was hospitalized after the attack, police said. Her condition and the condition of her unborn child were not immediately known as of January 13. Heavy on Houston has reached out to the department for updates . The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, about 4:55 p.m. in the 8100 block of Talton Street, police said. As a warning, this story includes graphic depicitons of domestic assault.

Mallard Told the Victim He Was Going to Kill Her to Stop Her From Testifying in Another Case, Tied Her Up With an Extension Cord & Then Began Assaulting Her, Police Said

Detective Wiltz said in an affidavit filed in Harris County court that she interviewed the victim after the incident. The victim told Wiltz she was at her mother’s house on January 12 when Mallard came and told her to get into the car with him or he would burn the residence down, Wiltz wrote. According to the affidavit, the victim said she got into his car and he drove her to his father’s home on Talton Street, where the incident occurred.

Mallard told the victim he was going to “kill her to prevent her from testifying in a prior case,” Wiltz wrote in the affidavit. He “tied her wrists together with an extension cord and with an open hand, hit her in the right side of her head. The complainant stated she fell and the defendant kept telling her he was going to kill her. The complainant stated the defendant told her she was going to have to die because he was not going to let her testify against him,” Wiltz wrote.

The detective said in the affidavit that the victim “managed to get her wrists loose and tried to run. She indicated the defendant then grabbed her. This time he tied her wrists and ankles with extension cords. She stated the defendant told her he was looking for a recording device on her so he used his pocket knife to cut off all of her clothing including her shoes.”

After Being Stabbed, the Victim Threw Something at Mallard, Avoided His Attempts to Set Her on Fire & Then Fled Out of the Home, Jumped a Fence & Ran to a Neighbor for Help, Police Say

According to the affidavit, the victim then said Mallard began to stab her in both sides of her stomach, the right side of her neck and her back as she was restrained and naked. She said she tried to remind Mallard she was pregnant with his child and he said he didn’t care, the detective wrote. She said Mallard then hit her about four times in the head, police said.

“The complainant indicated during the assault that the defendant put clothing in her mouth and covered the window with a mattress to prevent anyone from hearing or seeing what was going on in the residence,” Wiltz wrote. “The complainant stated the defendant then grabbed a propane tank and threw it at her, striking her on the arm. She indicated the defendant grabbed another propane tank and threw it at her.” Wiltz said the victim told her she then fought back.

“She stated she got something and hit him with it. The complainant stated the defendant knocked her to the floor and threw the dinner table on her. The complainant stated the defendant retrieved some lighter fluid, put it on her white shirt and doused her with the lighter fluid,” Wiltz wrote. “The complaint indicated the defendant set the shirt on fire and threw the shirt towards her in an effort to set her on fire. The complainant stated she didn’t want to die. The complainant stated she managed to run out of the back door and jump the fence and run to a neighbor’s residence for help.”

Mallard Has Been Convicted of Assaulting a Family Member 3 Times Since 2013 & Is Currently on $15,000 Bond on Charges of Harassment of a Public Servant & Felony Assault on a Family Member, Court Records Show

Wiltz said the victim suffered several lacerations to her head from being hit with the crowbar, lacerations to both sides of her stomach, her neck and her back from being stabbed and injuries to her wrist from being restrained, according to court documents. Wiltz said she confirmed the victim had an emergency protection order against Mallard obtained on December 28, 2021.

According to court documents, Mallard was arrested in December and charged with assault on a family member with previous convictions, a felony, and harassment of a public servant, also a felony. Mallard was free on $15,000 bond in those cases and due back in court on February 3, 2022. He was released from the Harris County Jail on January 10, 2022, records show.

In that case, Mallard was accused of attacking his wife and hitting her, causing her to fall down and hit her head on a toilet, court records show. He was also accused of spitting on a police officer during his arrest, according to court documents.

Mallard was previously convicted of assault on a family member with previous convictions in Harris County in March 2021 and sentenced to one year in jail. He was convicted of assault on a family member in 2013 and sentenced to two years in prison, court records show. He has several arrests on charges including terroristic threats, injury to a child under 15, felony theft, kidnapping, felon in possession of a weapon and burglary, that did not lead to convictions, records show.