HOUSTON ARREST LOG, 1/20/22: Father Charged in Son’s Murder + 26 Felony Cases

The following people were arrested in Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Capital felony charges are the most serious under Texas law. They carry a potential sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. First-degree felony charges are second-most serious in Texas, with a potential sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison or, in some cases, up to life in prison without parole. Second-degree felony charges in Texas include a potential sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison. Third-degree felony charges could result in a sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison. Previous felony convictions could lead to sentence enhancements.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Thursday, January 20, 2022:

Father Charged With Son’s Murder

ARRESTED: John Ieans, 65, has been arrested and charged with murder following a shooting at 6222 Rollingbrook Drive on Tuesday (Jan. 18) at 12:30 a.m. More info: https://t.co/vCwzrs7OWf#hounews pic.twitter.com/XSea96kEae — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 19, 2022

John Henry Ieans, 65, of Houston, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Ieans’ bond was set at $75,000, which he posted. Ieans was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 18, 2022.

According to a Houston Police press release, Ieans is accused of fatally shooting his son, Andrea Ieans, at their home on Rollingbrook Drive about 12:30 a.m. on January 18. Andrew Ieans, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the above address. Upon arrival, they found Mr. Andrew Ieans lying on the residence’s front lawn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said. “A witness stated Ieans and his father, suspect John Ieans, were arguing when John Ieans shot and killed his son, Andrew. John Ieans remained at the scene and was arrested without incident”

Court documents show the younger Ieans was arrested on a charge of assaulting a family member in February 2020. Court records show he was accused of assaulting his father during a fight at their home, causing him to be injured. The charge was later dismissed.

John Ieans was previously convicted of misdemeanor assault in 1994 and 1990, court records show. He was also convicted of felony cocaine possession in federal court in 2000, according to prosecutors.

Man Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter in Deadly Crash

Bryan Keith Rone, 37, of Houston, was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. Rone’s bond was set at $40,000. Rone was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 19, 2022. Rone was released after posting $40,000 bond.

According to a Houston Police press release, the deadly crash occurred at 8900 North Loop Est (North Interstate Highway 610 East) about 1:45 a.m. on January 19. The 36-year-old victim was identified as Delmus Alex Menard.

Police said in the release, “Rone was driving a gray Mercedes Benz GL westbound at the above address when he failed to maintain a single lane and struck the median. The vehicle flipped and the passenger (victim) was ejected. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”

Police added, “Rone was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries and showed signs of intoxication. He was subsequently charged and transported to jail.”

Robert Doss, 43, of Katy, Texas, was charged with failure to stop and provide aid at an accident involving injury, a felony. Doss’ bond was set at $15,000. Doss was also charged with second-offense DWI, a misdemeanor. Doss was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 18, 2022.

Frank Deleon, 17, of Houston, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Deleon was released on $250,000 bond. Deleon was arrested in the murder of Diamond Alvarez. Read more about the case here.

Joseph Jassiel Sanchez Escandon, 17, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Sanchez Escandon was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 18, 2022. He is accused of using a gun during a robbery and threatening the vicitm, according to court documents.

Sunny Tsotaddle, 29, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony. Tsotaddle’s bond was set at $20,000. He was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 18, 2022. Tsotaddle is accused of threatening a deputy with a knife, court records show. He was previously convicted of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2019 in Harris County, according to court documents.

Thomas Gerald Golightly, 30, of La Porte, Texas, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child between the ages of 14 and 17. Golightly was also charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child between the ages of 14 and 17. Details of the case were not immediately available because of the victim’s age and the nature of the offense.

Evett Rios, 26, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Rios’ bond was set at $60,000. Rios was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 18, 2022. Rios is accused of using a gun while robbing a woman on December 6, 2021, according to court documents. Prosecutors said she stole a bag of groceries at gunpoint.

Yassin Messiri, 22, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Messiri’s bond was set at $70,000. Messiri was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 18, 2022. Messiri is accused of threatening a man with a gun on January 17 during a robbery, court records show.

Trezone Trevino Batts, 21, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. Batts was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 19, 2022. Batts is accused of using a gun during a robbery, according to court records.

Remington Isiah Allen, 30, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Allen’s bond was set at $25,000. Allen was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 18, 2022. Allen is accused of threatening a woman with a gun, court records show.

Donald Ray James, 27, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. James was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 18, 2022. James is accused of threatening a woman with a gun, court records show.

Joeslin Arencibya, 38, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Arencibya’s bond was set at $200,000. Arencibya was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 7 on January 18, 2022. Arencibya is accused of threatening a woman with a gun, court records show.

David James Burns, 43, of Friendswood, Texas, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Burns was arrested by the Webster Police Department on January 18, 2022. Burns is accused of kicking a police officer during an arrest.

Paul Freeman Portis, 45, of Spring, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Portis posted $30,000 bond. Portis was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 18, 2022. Portis is accused of threatening a man with a gun on January 18, court records show.

Tanecia Leanne Calvert, 38, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Calvert’s bond was set at $30,000. Calvert was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 18, 2022. Calvert is accused of threatening a man with a gun on January 18, court records show. Prosecutors said the victim was pumping gas when Calvert pulled up next to him and “started talking crazy.” Calvert is accused of pulling out a gun and pointing it at the victim’s face and making threats, according to court documents. She then put the gun in her pants pocket and left, prosecutors said.

Annabel Limon, 26, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Limon was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 19, 2022. Limon is accused of injuring the victim with a glass shard.

Mario Silva Ruiz, 25, of Houston, was charged with theft, a third-degree felony. He was arrested January 17, 2022, by the Houston Police Department. He is accused of stealing multiple vehicles, according to court records.

Eric Samuel Iglehart, 58, of Houston, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Iglehart’s bond was set at $5,000. Iglehart was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 17, 2022. Iglehart was previously twice convicted of DWI in Bell County, Texas, in 1992.

Ernest Arnold Maxwell, 44, of Cypress, Texas, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Maxwell’s bond was set at $50,000. Maxwell was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 17, 2022. Maxwell was previously convicted of DWI in Harris County in 2015 and in 2020, court records show.

Flavio Cesar Arvizu-Garcia, 28, was charged with theft of between $30,000 to $150,000, a third-degree felony. Arvizu-Garcia’s bond was set at $2,500. Arvizu-Garcia was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 18, 2022. Arvizu-Garcia was accused of stealing a vehicle, according to court records.

Steven Madrigal, 23, of Baytown, Texas, was charged with theft of between $30,000 to $150,000, a third-degree felony. Madrigal’s bond was set at $2,500. Madrigal was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 19, 2022. Madrigal is accused of stealing a car, court records show.

Audrey Leticia Allen, 39, of Houston, was charged with injury to a child under the age of 15, a third-degree felony. Allen’s bond was set at $7,500. Allen was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on January 18, 2022. Allen is accused of hitting a child, according to court documents.

Alfonso Hernandez Tellez, 33, of Katy, Texas, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Tellez’s bond was set at $25,000. Tellez was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on January 19, 2022. Tellez was previously convicted of DWI in Harris County in 2009 and 2016, according to court records.

Javier Abreu Vargas, 38, of Rosharon, Texas, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Vargas’ bond was set at $25,000. Vargas was arrested by the Houston Police Department on January 18, 2022. Vargas was previously convicted of DWI in Brazoria County in 2019 and in Harris County in 2022, court records show.

Percy Lee Johnson, 52, of Houston, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Johnson was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on January 18, 2022. Johsnon was previously convicted of DWI in Harris County in 2001 and 2009, court records show.

Drelon Byshon Freeman, 27, of Houston, was charged with cruelty to animals, a third-degree felony. He was held on $50,000 bond. Freeman was arrested by the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 on January 18, 2022. Freeman is accused of hitting a dog againt a wall on July 20, 2021, according to court documents. He is also accused of hitting the dog with an unknown object and dragging and lifting the dog by its collar in a way that tortured the animal, court records show.