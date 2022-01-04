Handcuffed in Houston: Harris County Arrests for January 3, 2022

The following people were arrested in Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges on January 3, 2022. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Further information on each case can be found at the clerk’s website.

Here is the Houston-area felony arrest log for Monday, January 3, 2022:

Follow the Heavy on Houston Facebook page for the latest Houston news and more.

Corey Lockett, 33, of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, on January 3, 2022. Lockett’s bond was set at $25,000.

Joshua Thomas Moore, 33, of Richmond, Virginia, was charged with burglary with intent to commit other felony, a first-degree felony. Moore’s bond was set at $25,000.

Amanda Huerta, 30, of Houston, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Huerta’s bond information was not immediately available.

Valentine Aleman, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Aleman’s bond information was not immediately available.

Julian Epimenio Sosa, 28, was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Sosa’s bond information was not immediately available.

Derek Von Phillips Jr., 24, was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Phillips’ bond information was not immediately available.

Molly Katz, 26, of The Woodlands, Texas, was charged with assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. Katz’s bond was set at $10,000.

Cornell Derrick Waters, 51, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Waters’ bond was set at $40,000.

Netara Sharnell Cartwright, 25, of Houston, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony. Cartwright’s bond was set at $40,000.

Steven Gabino Morales, 53, of Houston, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon, a second-degree felony. Morales’ bond was set at $10,000.

Jason Deforest Cotright, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon, a second-degree felony. Cotright’s bond was set at $10,000.

Hamilicar Hasan, 36, of Houston, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon, a second-degree felony. Hasan’s bond was set at $10,000.

Jahdari Hatton, 22, of Houston, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony. Hatton’s bond information was not immediately available.

Vanessa Rios, 22, of Houston, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony. Rios’s bond information was not immediately available.

John Grant, 42, of Houston, was charged with assault on EMS personnel, a third-degree felony. Grant’s bond was set at $10,000.

Roy Thompson, 36, of Houston, was charged with theft of an amount greater than $30,000, but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. Thompson’s bond was set at $5,000.

Matthew Crawford, 36, of Houston, was charged with injury to a child under 15, a third-degree felony. Crawford’s bond was set at $3,000.

Karina Denisse Velazquez, 38, of Houston, was charged with injury to elderly, a third-degree felony. Velazquez’s bond was set at $2,500.

Cornell Derrick Waters, 51, was charged with violation of bond or a protective order more than two times, a third-degree felony. Waters’s bond was set at $40,000.

Jose Maria Balderas, 45, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Balderas’s bond was set at $2,500.

Kyron Joseph Felton Ashutabi, 24, of Arcola, Texas, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Felton Ashutabi’s bond was set at $5,000.

Efrain Meza Calderon, 47, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Calderon’s bond was set at $2,500.

Roy Thompson, 36, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Thompson’s bond information was not immediately available.

Galindo Lacan-Tzunun, 23, of Houston, was charged with retaliation, a third-degree felony. Lacan-Tzunun’s bond was set at $5,000.

Justin Simmons, 29, of Houston, was charged with retaliation, a third-degree felony. Simmons’s bond was set at $5,000.

Everett Lewis, 46, of Houston, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a third-degree felony. Lewis’s bond was set at $7,500.

Edilma Perez, 44, of Houston, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Perez’s bond was set at $15,000.

Vicente Gonzales Montero, 68, of Tomball, Texas, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Montero’s bond was set at $25,000.

Jacoby Hunter Walker, 26, of Deer Park, Texas, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Walker’s bond information was not immediately available.

Gabriel Garza, 39, of Houston, was charged with third-offense DWI, a third-degree felony. Garza’s bond information was not immediately available.