Handcuffed in Houston: Harris County Arrests for November 4, 2021

The following people were arrested in Houston and Harris County, Texas, on felony charges on November 4, 2021. All records are obtained through the Harris County District Clerk’s website.

Those who have been arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Further information on each case can be found at the clerk’s website.

Here is the Houston area felony arrest log for Thursday, November 4, 2021:

Jennifer Sue James, 44, Spring, Texas: Tampering with government records, making a false statement to obtain credit ($30,000 to $150,000). Held without bond.

Walter D. Bryant, 69, Houston: Possession of a controlled substance. Posted $1,500 bond.

Charles Neal, 44, Houston: Possession of a controlled substance. Posted $1,500 bond.

Zachary Dewitt Blueford, 18, Houston: Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Posted $2,500 bond.

Mitchell Wayne Brown, 29, Houston: Assault on a family/household member with previous conviction. Held on $35,000 bond.

Saleh Mohamed Al-Shaibah, 32, Houston: Possession of a controlled substance and fraud. Held on $15,000 bond.

Brandon Earl Mallett, 29, Houston: Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Held on $125,000 bond.

Nh Quynh Le, 21, Houston: Felon in possession of a weapon. Held on $10,000 bond.

Gustavo Salas, 40, Houston: Felon in possession of weapon. Held on $50,000 bond.

Jesse Reznicek, 51, Houston: Theft of more than $2,5000 with two or more previous convictions. Held on $10,000 bond.

Gary Chandler, 40, Willis, Texas: Possession of a controlled substance. Released on $2,500 bond.

Davis Mitchell, 34, Houston: Aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Held on $150,000 bond.

Roy Eugene Mackey, 65, Houston: Possession of controlled substance. Released on $1,500 bond.

Juan Saldana, 38, Pasadena, Texas: Violation of protective order. Held without bond.

Dontae James Marchionda, 30, Fresno, Texas: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Held on $75,000 bond.

Gloria Shantel Archie, 35, Houston: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Held on $40,000 bond.

Anthony Pena, 38, Houston: Felon in possession of a weapon. Released on $10,000 bond.

Grady Lee Richardson, 33, Baytown, Texas: DWI third offense. Held on $35,000 bond.

Sade Aquanaye Whitfield, 31, Houston: Theft of aggregate $30,000 to $150,000. Held on $30,000 bond.

Chadwin Snipes, 47, La Porte, Texas: Assault on a family member. Held without bond.

Demarlo Middleton, 41, Houston: Theft with previous convictions. Held on $3,000 bond.

Ronald Douglas Washington, 43, Houston: Injury of a child under 15. Held on $35,000 bond.

Raphael Ladon Gray, 35, Houston: Theft of greater than $30,000, less than $150,000. Held on $20,000 bond.

Tamiria Jackson, 26, Cypress, Texas: Theft of greater than $30,000, less than $150,000. Released on $2,500 bond.

Tex Alen Autenreith, 43, Houston: Burglary of a building. Held on $5,000 bond.

Deidre Clark, 49, Houston: Aggravated assault on a family member. Held without bond.

Daniel Jones, 31, Houston: Evading arrest with previous conviction. Released on $1,500 bond.

Jeremy Cash, 38, Houston: Assault on a family member. Held on $5,000 bond.

Gary Robert Williams, 62, Houston: DWI third offense. Released on $15,000 bond.

Alexus Wiltz, 24, Houston: Kidnapping. Held without bond.

Jarrett Wheeler, 27, Houston: Possession of a controlled substance. Held on $10,000 bond.

Donald Frederick, 54, Crosby, Texas: Assault on a family member. Released on $10,000 bond.

Xavier Thompson, 24, Houston: Retaliation. Held on $10,000 bond.

Ivan Jackson, 30, Houston: Possession of a controlled substance. Held without bond.

Tyler Lee Johnson, 35, Huffman, Texas: Assault on a family member. Held without bond.

Raphael Ladon Gray, 27, Houston: Failure to render aid at accident involving injury. Held on $15,000 bond.

Ryan Dodge, 38, Spring, Texas: DWI with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle. Held without bond.

Mark Brooks, 25, Humble, Texas: Criminal mischief. Released on $2,500 bond.

Jackie Rowdell Gray Jr., 51, Houston: Possession of a controlled substance. Held without bond.

Mary Ann Carr, 44, Houston: Burglary of a habitation. Held on $10,000 bond.

Kenneth McDuffy, 23, Houston: Burglary of a vehicle with two or more convictions. Held on $10,000 bond.

Aaron Daniels, 32, Houston: Assault on a family member. Held without bond.

Timeka Michelle Cofield, 19, Houston: Abandoning or endangering a child. Released on $1,000 bond.

Tianna Bowers, 21, Houston: Unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction. Held without bond.

Vanessa Wilson, 45, Houston: Violation of a protective order and continuous violence against family. Held on $250,000 bond.

Vincent Gutierrez, 36, Waelder, Texas: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Held without bond.

James Jenkins, 54, Houston: Assault on a family member with previous conviction. Held without bond.

Jacqueline Marie Hill, 36, Katy, Texas: DWI third offense. Held without bond.

Byron Jermaine Prophet, 37, Houston: Felony in possession of a weapon. Held without bond.

Scott William Witt, 38, Houston: Failure to comply as a sex offender. Held on $5,000 bond.

William Anthony Arnold, 32, Baytown, Texas: Evading arrest with a vehicle. Held on $5,000 bond.

Benjamin O. West, 60, Houston: Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released on $2,500 bond.

Andre George Charles, 50, Houston: DWI third offense. Held on $15,000 bond.

Shester Rodriguez, 28, Houston: Assault on a family member. Held without bond.

Tito Issac Alas Garcia, 40, Houston: Soliciting prostitution. Held on $1,500 bond.

Alana Brady Kemp, 31, Austin, Texas: Criminal mischief. Held on $15,000 bond.

Jesse Arispe, 41, Houston: Soliciting prostitution. Held in jail without bond.