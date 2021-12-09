BREAKING IN HOUSTON: Man Crashes Car After Being Shot [VIDEO]

A man was shot and injured while driving and then crashed his car Wednesday night, December 9, 2021, in Houston, police say. No arrests have been made and details on the victim’s condition was not immediately known. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance after the shooting.

The shooting happened near the 5400 block of Newcastle Drive about 9:20 p.m., Houston Police said. Central Division officers responded to the shooting, police said.

Follow the Heavy on Houston Facebook page for the latest Houston news and more.

The 25-Year-Old Victim Was Shot Multiple Times & Is Expected to Survive, Police Say









Houston Police Lieutenant Ignacio Izaguire told reporters at the scene of the shooting Wednesday night, “Central patrol officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Newcastle for a shooting that just occurred. According to witnesses, they heard multiple gunshots.” He said the witnesses then saw a gray Dodge Challenger, which can be seen in video from the scene, “backing up.”

Izaguire said, “In the Dodge Challenger there was an adult male who was shot multiple times and was transported to Ben Taub (Hospital) where at this point he is in stable, but critical condition. He is expected to survive.” The victim is 25, police said.

Izaguire said the victim was outside of the Challenger when he was shot and then entered the vehicle. “And backed up from over there,” Izaguire said, pointing behind him. He said that is why there were no bullet holes in the vehicle. The shooting happened outside of an apartment complex, video from the scene shows. Izaguire said he believes the victim lives at the complex, but said he isn’t sure.

“There are some shell casings indicating where the initial spot of the shooting was,” Izaguire told reporters. “Way down there in that area. … When he backed up, he ended up crashing into two parked vehicles.” He said he does not believe the victim or anyone else at the scene fired back at the initial shooter.

A White Vehicle Was Seen by Witnesses Fleeing From the Scene of the Shooting

Izaguire said witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle fleeing from the scene after hearing multiple gunshots. Further information about the suspect and the vehicle possibly involved in the shooting were not immediately available.

Izaguire told reporters at the scene of the shooting, “The suspect at this point is still under investigation. We don’t know, although it is believed it is an adult male.” Heavy has reached out to the Houston Police to see if investigators have any other information about the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. The Houston Police Major Assaults Unit is investigating.

Izaguire told reporters investigators don’t know yet what led up to the shooting. “Other than, there was a female in the passenger, she’s not cooperating at this time as far as what the details were,” Izaguire said. “All she’s saying is she came outside to throw some trash out. Nothing more.”

Witnesses told police they think the shooter also lives at the apartment complex, but he said investigators haven’t confirmed that yet. He said he is not aware of any surveillance footage of the. shooting. “We don’t have any witness statements that there was any yelling or screaming, just that they heard the gunshots,” Izaguire said.

READ NEXT: Houston Woman Mauled to Death by Her Own Dogs: Police