Heavy on Houston’s Most Wanted: Texas DPS Searching for Top 10 Fugitives

Two convicted sex offenders are among the Top 10 Most Wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety in and around Houston.

The following people were listed among the Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted. The charges they face are merely allegations. They are innocent until proven guilty. Rewards of up to $7,500 are being offered for information leading to the arrest of the following fugitives.

To submit information, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive and clicking the link under their picture, or submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section.

Here are some of Houston’s most wanted by the DPS:

James Mark Bishop Was Working as a Sheriff’s Deputy When He Was Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

The Texas DPS said that James Mark Bishop, 49, was working as a sheriff’s deputy in Texas County, Oklahoma, when he was arrested and later convicted in 2007 on five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography. He was released and placed on probation in 2011 and moved to Tulia, Texas in Swisher County, his last known location, law enforcement said. In 2020, he was arrested on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact. Law enforcement said the victim in the alleged crimes was a 12-year-old girl. He made bail and absconded, police said.

“On July 7, 2021, the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma issued Motion to Revoke warrants regarding BISHOP’s probation for the five counts of Knowingly Downloading Child Pornography,” Texas DPS wrote. “Additionally, on July 28, 2021, the Tulia Police Department issued two felony warrants for BISHOP’s arrest for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child.”

Bishop was a convicted sex offender who was required to register annually with law enforcement, police said. He is 6-foot 1 and weighs 245 pounds, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Paul Matthew Berry III Is a Convicted Sex Offender Wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child

Paul Matthew Berry III, 56, is wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety for an alleged parole violation issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles June 8, 2021, and on an arrest warrant for the alleged sexual assault of a child issued by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office July 1, 2021, according to the Texas DPS.

The DPS said Berry is a convicted sex offender who is required to register annually following a 1988 conviction of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually. The victim was 25. Police said he was sentenced to serve a 60-year and 40-year sentence concurrently. He was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2008 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Berry was granted parole in May 2019, law enforcement said.

Berry is considered armed and dangerous and has ties to Houston, which is also his last known location, police said. He is 5-feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has scars on his chin, right shoulder, abdomen and both arms, police said.