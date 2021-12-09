BREAKING IN HOUSTON: 2 Arrested in Overnight High-Speed Police Chases

Two suspects were arrested after Houston Police were involved in separate high-speed pursuits in the Texas city early in the morning of Thursday, December 9, 2021. The names of the two people who were arrested weren’t immediately released.

The first police chase ended about 2:30 p.m. when a suspect who had fled from patrol officers parked at a home near South 70th Street and Capitol Street, police told Heavy’s partners at OnScene TV. The second chase ended about an hour later near the Sam Houston Tollway East and Aldine Westfield Road when a pickup truck being pursued by officers for unknown reasons crashed, OnScene TV reported.

The Suspect in the First Chase Is Facing Felony Eluding & Felon in Possession of a Firearm Charges, Police Say









The first chase began when officers in the Southeast Patrol Division saw a car in a “high narcotic area.” The pursuit began when officers said the driver made several traffic violations and officers attempted to stop him. He failed to pull over, starting the chase, police said.

Houston Police Lieutenant Ignacio Izaguirre said at the scene, “At points he continued to slow roll the officers, eventually leading them in a vehicle pursuit that got up to 90 miles per hour. Eventually he came out to the 70th and Capitol area, where the officers were able to take him into custody without incident.”

Izaguirre added that the officers, “Did find a weapon inside the vehicle. Also, he is a documented gang member. … He was the only one in the vehicle. The car did not come back stolen. The vehicle was registered to another location. It does not appear that this is where he lives, but it does appear that he knows the people who live here.”

Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect who was taken into custody. He is expected to face charges of felony eluding and felon in possession a firearm, Izaguirre told reporters at the scene.

The Pickup Truck in the 2nd Pursuit Crashed Into a Concrete Bridge Support & Was Blocked in by Officers









According to video from the scene, a white pickup truck involved in the second pursuit of the early morning hours on December 9 crashed into a concrete bridge support in the area of Sam Houston Tollway East and Aldine Westfield. It was not immediately known if the suspect was injured in the crash at the end of the chase. The driver was blocked in by police officers and taken into custody.

The chase started northbound on the Hardy Toll Feeder Roads, according to OnScene TV. Police did not say how the pursuit began. The pickup truck was seen being towed away from the scene of the crash in video from OnScene TV.

The Houston Police Department did not immediately release any other information about the two pursuits, including the names of the suspects who were arrested. Heavy has reached out to police for additional information, including the charges against the suspect in the second pursuit and details about how the chase started.

