Houston Real Estate: New & Hot Homes on the Market in December 2021

Houston’s real estate market is in a state of surging prices and steep competition for home buyers, reflecting the state of the nation. New listings in and around Houston are generating attention online, including a chic Seabrook home with a space-themed bathroom.

Data from the Census Bureau and Zillow showed that the housing market came to a screeching halt nationwide in 2020, followed by a flood of people looking to buy homes in 2021, causing inflated prices in a competitive market. The Houston real estate market was no different, but realtors are expecting the housing market will be less stressful for buyers in 2022, according to Houston Agent Magazine.

“I anticipate that 2022 will bring a more balanced and, hopefully, less stressful market for homebuyers. As the market is slowly cooling off post-pandemic, we are seeing a slight shift/slowdown which should increase the inventory of available homes,” Robin Van Zant, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman, told the magazine. “Mortgage rates are also predicted to remain stable into 2022, which is favorable for homebuyers.”

Follow the Heavy on Houston Facebook page for the latest Houston news and more.

Here are some of Houston’s new and top listings:

Spaceship-Themed Bathroom With Special Effects & Fiber Optic Star Ceiling Goes Viral

A $979,000 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Seabrook made headlines in Houston and drew attention on Zillow Gone Wild for its space-themed bathroom. The waterfront home has an otherwise subdued style, located on a cul-de-sac near the NASA Johnson Space Center. It features “walls of windows,” “sweeping views,” a six-car garage, game room and “a half bath that is in spaceship theme with fiber optic star ceiling, space artifacts, audio & visual special effects,” according to the Zillow listing.

The property is pending sale as of December 22, 2021, the listing says.

“Come on now, folks…we all want to use that bathroom and call out ‘Houston we have a problem.’” https://t.co/fMI9tfJRfZ — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) December 21, 2021

The home was featured on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page, where commenters were quick to point out the juxtaposition of the other-worldly bathroom against the tame and classy design of the home.

“I love how generically bland this big house is and then BAM, that bathroom,” one commenter wrote.

“I hate the entire rest of the interior, more than I hate the bathroom. That bathroom is pretty cool. And if it was NASA family it makes sense,” another person wrote. “And they kept the crazy to one room, I like it.”

“I’m afraid to ask what some of thise(sic) switches by the toilet do!” another person wrote in the comments. “Otherwise, great house.”

New Construction Home for Sale in Houston’s 3rd Ward

We’re having an Open House tomorrow from 12-2pm at our Mid Century Modern home in 3rd Ward: https://t.co/4Bu3ZWbsL7 — TheUrbanCEO (@TyronMcDaniel) December 17, 2021

A single-family home recently hit the market in the 3rd Ward of Houston for $396,000. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located at 3439 Reeves Street near the University of Houston on a 4,750-square-foot lot, the listing says.

The home includes a garage, a glass-enclosed standing shower with marble detailing, a spacious patio, and plenty of windows to flood the home with natural light.

The kitchen features a breakfast bar, an island with a cooktop and instant hot water. The home was built in 2021.

Price Dropped to $29.5 Million on ‘One of Houston’s Finest Estates’

In Houston, a sprawling Mediterranean-style mansion designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects is coming on the market for $34.5 million. If it sold for close to its asking price, the property would be the most expensive ever sold in the area. https://t.co/H8smThWagv — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 11, 2021

If you’re one of the few on the hunt for a multi-million dollar home in Houston, real estate firm Douglas Elliman announced a 14.49% price drop on its $29,500,000 home in River Oaks, Harris County. The home, Adagio, was “personally designed for the owners in conjunction with legendary Robert A.M. Stern Architects” in the early 1990s, the listing says.

The 4.5-acre property features a main house and guest house with a total of five to six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and a half-bathroom, a four-car garage, indoor and outdoor “grand entertaining spaces,” a regulation-sized tennis court and a two-story garden atrium featuring pools and fountains.

“A very rare and exquisite offering – one of Houston’s finest estates ever to become available for new ownership,” the listing says.

The estate has been on the market for months, and was listed for $34.5 million in March 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. Had it sold close to its listing price, it would have been the most expensive home ever sold in the area, The WSJ reported.