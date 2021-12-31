Things to Do in Houston: New Year’s Eve & Day Events

If you’re looking for a way to ring in the new year in Houston or an event to celebrate the end of 2021 near you, there are plenty of things to do, whether you are looking for a nightlife event or a family-friendly activity.

While these events are still planned as of the night of December 30, 2021, it’s a good idea to give the venues a call to be sure that the events are still happening as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some local events have been cancelled due to the spread of the omicron variant in the area.

Here are the top things happening in Houston for New Year’s Eve & Day:

1. 2022 Houston New Year’s Eve Party at Gatsby’s House

Hilton in Houston is hosting a New Year’s theme party beginning at 9 p.m. December 31. Tickets start at $105, according to EventBrite.

“It’s time to drink champagne, dance the night away, and celebrate the coming year at the greatest Gatsby-inspired NYE celebration, Gatsby’s House — Houston’s premier countdown experience,” the event page says.

The night involves pre-paid drinks, complimentary Hors d’oeuvres and a DJ. There will also be casino games and, of course, a countdown.

2. ‘Disco Never Died’ Party at Miss Carousel

Miss Carousel is hosting a disco-themed New Year’s Eve party beginning at 9 p.m., according to their Facebook page. No cover charge is required.

“Come ring in 2022 at Miss Carousel for a disco-themed party. Dance to tunes by DJ Astronautz all night, sip on festive drinks, or take shots from a unicorn-shaped, gold glitter ice luge (with individual replaceable mouthpieces for safety), all under the glow of disco balls and festive décor!” the event description says. “Upon arrival, each guest will receive a piece of Flying Wish Paper to write grievances they want to leave behind in 2021. As the countdown to midnight begins, guests are invited to the back patio to light their paper on fire, watching it float into the sky to ring in the new year!”

3. High Noon Countdown at the Woodlands Children’s Museum

Welcome in year 2022 at The Woodlands Children’s Museum’s annual High Noon Countdown New Year’s Eve party designed for parents and children. @thewoodlandscm https://t.co/ahg0LpbPjO — Hello Woodlands (@HelloWoodlands) December 23, 2021

The Woodlands Children’s Museum is hosting a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party with a countdown three times on December 31, 2021, according to the museum’s website. The final time slot of the day is fully booked as of December 30, 2021, but other openings were available during the earlier two time slots.

“The New Year’s Eve party designed for the little ones!” the website says. “‘Pop’ in the New Year with us as we celebrate with balloon drops and making New Year hats and creative art projects. Enjoy live music with Tom’s Fun Band at 9:30am, 11:45am and 2:00pm. The museum will be open only for the 3 scheduled times during this event.”

4. New Year’s Comedy Laugh Fest at Smart Financial Centre

HOUSTON, TEXAS ‼️‼️‼️

Tap in 𝐍𝐎𝐖! Get tickets to 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫’𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭 on the December 31st at the @smartlivetx featuring myself, @mybrucebruce, @realdlhughley, @eddiegriffin and @therealearthquake ‼️ 🔗https://t.co/VuPbNIojoe December 31st pic.twitter.com/vkljgxmaaZ — Thomas Miles (@nephewtommy) December 30, 2021

If you’re in the mood to laugh off the last year, Smart Financial Centre is hosting a comedy night on New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets start at $59, according to the website.

“Who’s ready for a laugh?” the event page says. “Smart Financial Centre is excited to welcome Bruce Bruce, D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Nephew Tommy, and Earthquake for New Year’s Comedy Laugh Fest on December 31!”

5. New Year’s Eve Dinner & New Year’s Day Brunch at Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar

Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar is Boldly Establishing Itself in Unlikely Territory https://t.co/DviCSdfkWV pic.twitter.com/3xVwGOkzTa — Houston Press (@HoustonPress) January 6, 2016

Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar is serving New Year’s Eve dinner starting at 3 p.m. and New Year’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022. Reservations can be made at fieldingslocal.com or by calling 281-351-2225.

“We like to go big for New Year’s! Come enjoy our decadent New Year’s Eve menu and make the last meal of 2021 and first moments of 2022 really memorable! Chef Edel will be preparing special New Year’s Eve menus and we will have fun party favors for everyone, a balloon drop at midnight with a sparkling toast. We’ll also have live music from Roger Tienken starting at 8pm. We will not be open for lunch, but Happy Hour will run from 3pm – 5pm and our special dinner seatings will start when that ends,” the website says.

The New Year’s Day brunch incudes a mimosa or bloody Mary flight and decadent chicken and waffles.