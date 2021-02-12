How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Washington: See a Map of Locations

If you’re living in Washington state and wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the state has made the process as simple as possible, including providing a map to easily find locations that are giving vaccines. Here’s what you need to know about getting a vaccine in Washington.

This Map Shows Where Vaccines Are Available

A map shared by the Washington State Department of Health and embedded below shows just where you can go to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

This map provides a list of all the places you can go to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Simply zoom into the map to regions near where you live to see the locations nearest you. On the full map here you can also go to the locations list and click on the specific location you’re most interested in on the dropdown list.

If you click on any of the purple checkmarks on the map, you’ll see the name of the facility, address, phone number, and email contact. It will tell you then in the notes section how to get a vaccine. Typically you will need to visit the location’s website and see if there are appointments available on the schedule. If there are none at this time, just check back later to see if new appointments have opened up.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, the vaccine inventory is limited, so not all organizations will have vaccines available at this time.

In addition to using the map, you can also use the dropdown list directly below the map on this page, which lists every county in Washington. Click on your county and you’ll see a list of retail stores and healthcare providers, arranged by city, currently offering vaccination appointments. Where available, they will provide links to where you can sign up for an appointment or phone numbers you can call for more information.

Who Is Eligible?

According to the Washington State Department of Health, you must be in Phase 1A or 1B to qualify, as of the time of this article’s publication. You can use the Phase Finder form to determine if you’re eligible. First you’ll need to enter your ZIP code, then note if you are a healthcare worker (or work in a healthcare setting) and working in areas where you will get exposure. Next you’ll answer if you live in a group setting with people over 65. You’ll be given more screener questions after this to determine your eligibility.

Washington state is currently in Phase 1B tier 1 of vaccinations, according to its website. If you are in this tier or a prior tier, then you’re eligible to get a vaccination. This includes people ages 65 and older, people ages 50 and older who live in a multigenerational household, health care workers at high risk, first responders working or living in long-term care facilities, and a few additional groups. You can read a full summary of the phase requirements here.

The next tier will include high-risk critical workers 50 and older in congregate settings. Phase 1B Tier 3 will include people ages 16 and older with two or more comorbidities or underlying conditions. It’s not clear when vaccinations will be open to these next groups.

