How to Sign Up for the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Lottery

Ohio residents aren’t automatically entered into the COVID-19 vaccine lottery if they want a chance at winning $1 million. They have to opt-in to the Vax-a-Million drawing. Here’s how you can sign up.

How to Register for the Lottery

In order to be eligible for $1 million, Ohio residents must opt into the drawings, NBC News reported. You’re eligible if you’re an Ohio permanent resident aged 18 or older and received at least your first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or your only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Five $1 million prizes will be awarded.

To register, visit OhioVaxamillion or go directly to the adult registration page here. You can only have one entry in the drawing and duplicate entries will be removed. You’ll need to provide your first and last name, email address, phone number, date of birth, address, and the name and location of the pharmacy where you received your vaccination. You’ll also need to agree to allow the Ohio Department of Health to verify the vaccination information you provide.

If you don’t have access to the Internet, you can also register by phone from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

The deadline to register is June 20, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, according to the official rules. However, drawings will take place before that date, starting on May 24 (with winners announced two days later after they’re verified.) If you don’t win the first drawing, you’ll automatically be submitted for subsequent drawings. If a winner is found to be ineligible, another winner will be drawn in their place.

There are a few disqualifiers that might not allow you to participate in the drawing. You must not be incarcerated for a felony conviction. You can’t be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health, or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or a blood relative, spouse, or living in the household of someone who is.

Ohio residents who are between the ages of 12 to 17 and received at least one dose of Pfizer can enter to win one of five full-ride college scholarships that include room and board, tuition, and books. This can be used at any Ohio college or university, according to the OhioVaxamillion website.

What Are Other States Doing?

Ohio isn’t the only state offering incentives for residents to get vaccinated, but it’s certainly offering the biggest prize, NBC News reported. Ohio is funding this measure with its coronavirus relief funds. Two days after the program was announced, vaccinations among residents ages 30 to 74 increased by 6%.

West Virginia is offering $100 savings bonds for people ages 16 to 35. The money is coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

In New Jersey, vaccinated residents can get free beers. In New York, anyone who gets a shot at a subway vaccination site can receive free MetroCards.

In Maine, residents who receive their first shot by May 31 can have a free park pass, a $20 gift card to L.L. Bean, or a free hunting or fishing license, Rolling Stone reported.

In Alabama, residents who received vaccinations at the Talladega racetrack were allowed to drive their own car on the speedway. Connecticut is offering a free beverage for vaccinated residents.

In Kentucky, people who are vaccinated at Walmart or Kroger locations get a free statewide lottery ticket.

