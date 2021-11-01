Biden Gas Pump Stickers: ‘I Did That’ Trend Goes Viral

It’s not just the “let’s go Brandon” meme. The latest viral trend to mock President Joe Biden are Biden gas pump stickers that say “I did that” and show the president pointing in the direction of a price. According to multiple videos on TikTok,the stickers are popping up on gas station pumps throughout the country. They’re also showing up on grocery store shelves as consumers make commentary about prices.

One such sticker was spotted on a gas pump in Cecil, Georgia. They’ve been spotted in states throughout the country. The “I did that” stickers mocking Biden are widely for sale in bulk on the Internet, including on Amazon.com.

What’s the meaning behind them? They’re intended as a commentary criticizing Biden for things like rising gas prices. You can see some of the TikTok videos with the “I did that” Biden stickers throughout this article.

Here’s what you need to know:

TikTok Videos Show People Posting the ‘I Did That’ Biden Gas Pump Stickers Throughout the Country

“I’ve been going around Ohio putting Biden stickers on gas pumps,” one TikTok user captioned a video showing just that.

Some people disagreed with the TikTok user. “Bro this makes no sense Biden doesn’t have anything to do with gas prices. If anything he helps it,” wrote one. “I’ve seen at least 2 at each pump where I live,” wrote another. “Where do u get those I want some, “ a man wrote.

This person waited to see what would happen when another customer showed up.

It’s clear that Democrats are aware of the sticker trend because if you Google “I did that Biden stickers” you get sites that sell them but also an ad for ActBlue about standing with Biden. That’s a political donation site.

The sites selling the stickers say they are for gas pumps but also motorcycle helmets, laptops, bumperstickers, and the like. In Amazon reviews, people commented about the mischief they’re causing with the stickers:

“So much fun I put them up every time I buy gas and just if I go back again and I see it’s taken down the next time I add a little crazy glue to it.”

“I put these on every gas pump I’m at.”

“These stickers are giving me such pleasure!! It’s a great way to rid yourself of the anxiety you’re feeling with the rising gas, grocery…(heck EVERYTHING!) Prices.”

According to CNBC, Americans are currently paying the highest gas prices in seven years. The site reported that demand for oil fell dramatically during the pandemic and there are still problems with supply. CNBC also says Hurricane Ida disrupted supply. The site reported that the Biden administration is not planning “to tap into emergency reserves or limit energy exports outside the United States.”

AAA explained on October 28, 2021, “Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $3.39. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million bbl to 215.7 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand also decreased from 9.63 million b/d to 9.32 million b/d. The drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices. Pump prices will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.”

One TikTok User Declared Putting Biden Stickers on Gas Pumps & Grocery Store Shelves His ‘New Favorite Pastime’

“This is my new favorite pastime,” the above TikTok user says in his video. He also put the stickers on bacon and jugs of milk in a grocery store.

This TikTok user said that the stickers went up next to products like cigarettes every time a customer complained about the prices.

But the most common place to put the stickers: Gas pumps.

Here’s another. Be aware of graphic language.

This sticker showed up on a gas pump in Utah.

This user used the song “Let’s go Brandon,” which is a euphemistic way of saying “f*** Joe Biden.”

Others put Biden quotes in their video.

