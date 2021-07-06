Italy vs Spain 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

A spot in the Euro 2020 final is on the line as Italy and Spain meet up at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Here’s how you can watch a live stream of the match if you live in the US.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Italy vs Spain online. With all of these options, you can also watch Wednesday’s semifinal (England vs Denmark) and Sunday’s final, both of which will be on ESPN.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Italy vs Spain live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a multi-view feed (the screen is split into four different views: the regular broadcast you see on TV, an overhead view and a featured player view for each team; it includes normal audio with broadcasters) of every remaining Euro 2020 match live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

In addition to every Euro 2020 match, including the final, ESPN+ also includes other international soccer throughout the year, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Italy vs Spain live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

ESPN is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Italy vs Spain live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Italy vs Spain live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Italy vs Spain live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Italy vs Spain live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Italy vs Spain Preview

Italy continued its stellar run at the tournament with a 2-1 win against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Lorenzo Insigne netted what would be the game-winner in the first half, helping Italy advance to the semifinals.

Italy was able to neutralize Belgium outside of a Romelu Lukaku strike at the end of the first half. Now Italy gets another tough test against Spain.

“It will be difficult, even if Spain are different from Belgium,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said. “It will not be the same kind of game compared to the previous one, but it will present many difficulties for sure. Spain have been extraordinary for years, even if now there has been a change and they are a younger side. They have a good coach and very good players.”

Spain has had a stressful route to this point, needing extra time to get past Croatia and penalty kicks to down Switzerland.

“I’d tried to convey a message that what would be, would be,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said of the shootout. “I told them to relax … and to enjoy the moment as much as they could.”

Enrique sees the matchup with Italy as an interesting one, with a large amount of respect for the way the Italians play as a unit.

“I don’t think both of us can dominate, so it’ll be interesting to see who wins this tussle,” Enrique said. “Apart from having top players, Italy are a real team. They attack and defend as a unit, which is really similar to what we do. They also employ a high press, which it would be hard to imagine an Italian side from the past doing. Now they’re strong in several ways of playing, meaning that the game will be really interesting. Both teams will have their moments.”

Spain won the tournament back to back in 2008 and ‘12, the latter victory coming against Italy in a 4-0 beat down. Italy has come a far way since that defeat and haven’t lost since September of 2018. Spain won the most recent matchup 3-0 in 2017.

“Spain have been criticised but Luis Enrique was right to shield their team and unite the group even more,” Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci told UEFA.com. “They are very united in their starting XI and the entire squad. When you meet such a mentally strong team, the game is always difficult. But if we show the Italy of the last 30 games, we can certainly achieve the result we want.”

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Out: Spinazzola (achilles)

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, García, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Moreno, Morata, Olmo

Doubtful: Sarabia (muscular)

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.