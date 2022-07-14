Ivana Trump Husband: Was She Married at the Time of Her Death?

Ivana Trump is dead at the age of 73, according to former President Donald Trump. Was she married at the time of her death? No. Ivana Trump was married four times, however.

Her first husband was not Donald Trump. He was an Austrian skiier named Alfred Wiklmayr. She later married Donald Trump, and then two Italian men, Riccardo Mazzucchelli and Rossano Rubicondi. All of these marriages ended in divorce. Mazzuchelli and Rubicondi preceded her in death.

“The FDNY said she suffered cardiac arrest and was dead by the time paramedics had arrived,” The New York Post reported. In short, Ivana Trump’s cause of death was a heart attack.

She was the former president’s first wife, and the mother of his three oldest children. He would go on to marry two more times.

Trump announced Ivana’s death on Truth Social, his social media network.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ivana’s Second Husband, Donald Trump, Wrote That Ivana Died at Her Home in New York City, Calling Her a ‘Wonderful’ & Beautiful’ Woman

Trump announced Ivana’s death on July 14, 2022.

He wrote,

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!

Ivana helped Trump build his real estate empire before their marriage dissolved in tabloid headline-making scandal after his infidelity. He went on to marry and divorce Marla Maples and then married Melania Trump, having a child with each woman.

According to ABC 7, Ivana Trump’s death is not considered suspicious. Police responded to the call from Ivana’s residence in Manhattan at 10 East 64th Street on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m. on July 14, 2022. She was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of a staircase, according to ABC7.

Former President Trump announced her death about two hours later.

The Trump family also released a statement confirming Ivana’s death. According to ABC 7, it read,

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.

The New York Post reported that Ivana’s daughter, Ivanka, is in “shock” at news of her mother’s death, and Ivana spent her last days with family.

2. Ivana Trump, Who Was Born in the Former Czechoslovakia, Married Donald Trump in 1977

According to Fox News, Ivana Trump was born in 1949 in what was then Czechoslovakia. She married Donald Trump in 1977, and theirs was a long-term marriage. They divorced in 1992.

She was born Ivana Marie Zelníčková, according to The New York Post. According to The Post, Ivana Trump was a model in the early 1970s before she met Donald Trump in 1976 in New York City.

She infamously confronted Marla Maples on a ski slope in Aspen, Colorado, about her affair with Donald Trump. According to Page Six, the wounds were still deep enough that Ivana left the presidential inauguration early to avoid running into Marla.

According to Town and Country Magazine, Marla and Donald met at an “Upper East Side watering hole, and Donald offered to help her party get a table.”

3. An Austrian Skiier Was Ivana’s First Husband, But She Married Him to Leave a Communist Country

In 1990, The Washington Post reported that Ivana, a competitive skiier in Czechoslovakia had married a “25-year-old Austrian skiing friend, Alfred Winklmayr, in Prague.”

She was a model and skiier at the time, but her lawyer said that she married for the “sole purpose” of leaving Czechoslovakia, saying the marriage was a “Cold War marriage” that was never consummated and adding that the couple never lived together, The Post reported.

“She wanted her freedom,” the lawyer said to the Post, explaining that the country was then run by Communists.

She received an Austrian passport in 1972, moved to Canada, and then the marriage was “dissolved” in 1973, The Post reported, adding that Donald Trump knew about Ivana’s first marriage but her children did not.

4. Ricardo Mazzuchelli Was Married to Ivana for Two Years

Ivana’s third husband was Riccardo Mazzucchelli. They were married from 1995 to 1997. He was also Italian and preceded her in death, according to Radar Online.

According to Radar Online, Mazzuchelli was a “jet setting Italian, born in Manhattan,” who died at the age of 74.

Mazzuchelli was a businessman who “lived large, driving a Rolls-Royce and owning a pricey townhouse in London as well as keeping lavish New York digs,” the site reported. They were only together for 20 months, and she filed a $15 million breach of contract suit claiming he violated a prenuptial agreement confidentiality clause, Radar Online reported.

Mazzucchelli once said, “I loved Ivana a lot, and I think I did my very best,” the site reported.

5. Rossano Rubicondi Was an Italian Actor Who Died Young of Melanoma Complications

Her fourth husband was an Italian actor named Rossano Rubicondi. According to the Post, they married in 2008. He preceded her in death at age 49, dying of melanoma. Their marriage ended in 2009, but they dated on and off after that, the site reported.

According to The Post, they married at Mar-A-Lago and had a 12-foot tall wedding cake.

They were on Italy’s version of Dancing With the Stars together in 2018.

“I’m devastated,” Ivana told People Magazine after his death. They had dated for six years before marrying in a $3 million wedding, according to People Magazine.