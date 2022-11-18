Jake Schriger: Idaho Student Madison Mogen’s Boyfriend’s Mom Speaks Out

Jake Schriger was the boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison Mogen at the time of her murder.

His mother has spoken out, saying that his world has been turned “upside down” by the slaying of Mogen and three of her friends.

Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death between 3 and 4 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. There is no suspect in custody, and authorities have been candid that they aren’t sure the motive. You can read about various clues and suspect theories in the homicides here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jake Schriger & Mogen Were Like ‘Peanut Butter & Jelly,’ His Mother Says

Stacy Schriger, Jake’s mother, spoke to The New York Post about the murders, saying her son’s “world has been turned upside down.”

Stacy Schriger told The Post: “Her and Jake were like peanut butter and jelly.”

She told the Post that Mogen was coming to their house for Thanksgiving and was considered like family. She would tell Stacy, “I love you” when they spoke by phone.

Mogen was “the most beautiful person, inside and out,” Stacy Schriger told The Post. “She was motivated and made things look easy. She was a beautiful young lady. All of the young adults involved in this were amazing young people.”

Police have said they believe the slayings were a targeted attack, but they have not specified whether they think the main target was one of the students or all of them, and they have not explained why they reached that tentative conclusion.

Mogen Called Schriger Her ‘Best Friend’

Mogen’s Instagram page contains photos showing her with Schriger. “One year with my best friend!! Life is so much sweeter with you in it 💕🕊I love you lots&lots @jakeschriger,” read one.