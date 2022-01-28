Janet Jackson Documentary Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Music superstar Janet Jackson is getting her own self-titled documentary. The four-part documentary will air over two consecutive nights starting Friday, January 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on both Lifetime and A&E.

‘Janet Jackson’ Documentary 2022 Preview





JANET JACKSON. | Extended Trailer | Lifetime It's the moment we've all been waiting for. Night one of #Janetdoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c. The four-hour event, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Janet’s first album, Janet Jackson (1982), is set to simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, two of the flagship channels of the A+E Networks portfolio. With full, unprecedented… 2022-01-03T16:01:02Z

This new documentary “lifts the lid on [Janet Jackson’s] private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

The two-night, four-hour documentary event joins Janet as her family is going through another extremely difficult time, mourning the loss of her father Joseph, the pivotal figure in the Jackson dynasty. The documentary details Janet’s return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life. And with her own romantic relationship having broken down, she starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top. The teaser reveals never seen before clips from her 40+ year, record-breaking career and features outtakes of her close friends and collaborators including Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, her brother Tito Jackson and Whyley Yoshimura, one of her longtime dancers. At the end of the trailer, Janet in her own words declares “This is my story told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes.” Janet and her brother Randy are executive producers on the project. With full, unprecedented access to the global icon, “Janet” is an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story. Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for over three years and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews. This will be the definitive story on Janet Jackson. One of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, Janet has enjoyed immense levels of success, experienced incredible tragedy, and endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.

On Friday, January 28 comes parts one and two, whose description reads, “At the age of 7, Janet’s father, tough-talking Joe Jackson, puts her to work in the family show; her father never asked if she wanted to be a performer, so it’s up to Janet to find her own path.”

Then on January 29 comes parts three and four. Their description reads, “Janet signs multi-million dollar sponsorship contracts, lands leading roles in feature films, and becomes a sex-icon; but with news of accusations about Michael, her world comes crashing down.”

“Janet Jackson” airs Friday, January 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime and A&E.