Jeffrey Hash: Video Shows Jason Walker Shooting Aftermath

Jeffrey Hash was named as the off-duty sheriff’s lieutenant in Fayetteville, North Carolina, who is accused of shooting and killing a Black man named Jason Walker. Graphic video, which you can watch below, shows the shooting aftermath. However, be aware that the video is disturbing.

Hash works as a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to a news release from The Fayetteville Police Department.

Protests have erupted in Fayetteville by people questioning Walker’s shooting death, which is under investigation.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Walker Ran Into Traffic & ‘Jumped on a Moving Vehicle,’ Police Say





FULL VIDEO: Jason Walker shot by off-duty Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy in Fayetteville, NC On Saturday, January 8, 2022, one day after Greg McMichael and his son Travis were sentenced for murdering Ahmaud Arbery, 37 year old Jason Walker was hit outside his home by an off-duty Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy in Fayetteville, NC. Then, according to witnesses, the man got out of his truck and shot Jason Walker… 2022-01-10T02:50:08Z

In the graphic video, Walker’s body is lying motionless next to Hash’s truck and citizens mill around, and Hash is seen on the phone. An uniformed officer approaches. “We didn’t see it. We heard it. I heard four gunshots and came outside,” a man told the officer. Authorities have not verified the number of shots fired.

Hash was not in uniform.

“Ma’am, I’m going to protect my wife and my child,” Hash says in the video.

“A woman says, “You had a vehicle. And you still shot him.”

“I’m going to protect my wife and family,” Hash says

“I was coming down here, he ran across the street, so I stopped, he jumped on my car and started screaming… (unintelligible) beating the glass. I have my daughter and my child in here,” Hash says in the video at another point.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump has been retained by the family of Jason Walker, a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by off-duty Cumberland County deputy Jeffrey Hash on January 8. pic.twitter.com/ENO0uhiMOn — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) January 11, 2022

On January 8, 2022, at 2:18 p.m., Fayetteville police officers responded to a reported shooting along Bingham Dr. near Shenandoah Dr., according to the police news release.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed an adult male ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle. The driver of the vehicle shot the male subject and notified 911. The male subject was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Police added: “The male subject that was shot has been identified as Jason Walker (B/M, 37) of the 1600 blk of Bingham Dr. His NOK (next of kin) has been notified. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit.”

According to police, “Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at p3tips.com.”

2. Hash’s Windshield Wiper Was Torn Off, But His Truck Didn’t Strike Anyone, Police Say

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said in a news conference with District Attorney Billy West that Walker’s death was a “tragic event.”

Many in the community have “heavy hearts,” she said.

“An off-duty Cumberland County deputy sheriff” fired the weapon, Hawkins said.

She said that she wanted the state to “parallel” the investigation. Hawkins said unverified rumors have spread on social media. She said she wanted to share some facts in the interest of transparency.

Authorities examined the black box in Hash’s truck. “There was no impact with any person or thing,” Hawkins said.

There were no witnesses who claimed anyone was hit by the truck, she said.

Individuals at the scene indicated they did not witness the incident. The only witness available to police now tells them the “exact opposite,” said Hawkins. She said the witness said Walker was not struck by the vehicle.

Hawkins said there is no indication that Hash and Walker knew each other.

Asked by a reporter if he was shot in the back and how many times he was shot, she said she did not know that information. She said Hash was not under arrest.

A windshield wiper was torn off. The metal portion “was used to break the windshield of the truck in several places,” Hawkins said.

“We want our city to be safe, a safe place,” she said, promising a fair investigation. She said she did not have any information that Walker had a gun. She said Hash’s shots “did not go through the windshield.”

According to Daily Beast, Elizabeth Ricks, a nurse who helped Walker after the shooting, told protesters at a rally that Walker was “not acting crazy” and did not “jump on traffic.” She claimed Hash had “no remorse,” Daily Beast reported.

3. Hash, Who Is a Lieutenant Who Has Been With the Sheriff’s Office Since 2005, Was Placed on Administrative Leave

Another police murder in North Carolina:

Multiple witnesses in Fayetteville state an off-duty cop hit an unarmed Black man, #JasonWalker with his vehicle and then shot Walker four times in the back, killing him. pic.twitter.com/vJrvy6yt4b — Working-class & Houseless Organizing Alliance (@GsoWhoa) January 10, 2022

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department wrote, “UPDATE FROM CUMBERLAND COUNTY SHERIFF IN REGARDS TO THE OFF-DUTY DEPUTY SHOOTING AND KILLING #JASONWALKER. Employee on Administrative Leave.”

“On January 8, 2022, the Fayetteville Police Department notified the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office that a deputy was involved in a shooting while off duty,” they wrote.

“As a consequence of that information, Deputy Jeffrey Hash has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation. Deputy Hash has served with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office since 2005 and is currently assigned as a Lieutenant in the Civil Section. Our sincere condolences go out to Jason Walker’s family.”

4. Hash Called 911 & Said Walker ‘Started Beating My Windshield’

Several 911 calls were released to ABC11.

“I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff,” Hash said at one point in the 911 call.

“You said you shot him?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, he jumped on my car, please,” Hash said.

“I was driving down the road, and he came flying across Bingham Drive running,” Hash said at another point in the 911 call.

“Then I stopped so I wouldn’t hit him, and he jumped on my car and started screaming, pulled my windshield wipers off and started beating my windshield and broke my windshield. I had my wife and my daughter in my vehicle.”

The dispatcher asked, “Did he have any weapons, sir?”

“No, he just tore my wipers off and started beating… He busted my windshield. I don’t know, ma’am,” Hash replied.

5. State Investigators Have Taken Over the Case

The family members of other unarmed victims killed by police officers are also among the crowd at the #JasonWalker protest in #Fayetteville They are demanding accountability from the Fayetteville PD & Sheriff’s Office, government officials, and news media. pic.twitter.com/P6Iu9rIs11 — Kristen Johnson (@kristensuzettee) January 9, 2022

According to the police news release, “Investigators with the NC SBI have assumed the investigation surrounding the shooting that occurred on January 8, 2022 along Bingham Drive.”

They added: “The investigation has revealed the driver of the truck, who shot Jason Walker, was an off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy. Any additional updates will be released by the State Bureau of Investigations. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the SBI at 1-800-334-3000, Fayetteville Police Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046, or Crimestoppers at p3tips.com 🚨.”

Hash placed a 911 call, Hawkins said.

Walker’s cousin Brittany Monroe told WRAL.com of Walker, “I was sad. That’s my best friend. We were really close. It really broke my heart because he would never hurt anyone. I don’t understand how it could happen to him. He would do anything for anybody.”

Another cousin told WRAL: “We’re hearing one side of the story that sounds like a person that Jason is not, and then on the other side, we’re hearing a story that makes complete sense. We have to take it one day at a time. Hopefully the system does what’s right and gets to the bottom.”

