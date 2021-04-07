Spotify Intentionally Removed Over 40 Episodes of Joe Rogan Experience [LOOK]

It’s been no secret that some episodes of Joe Rogan‘s podcast were not transferred over to Spotify when the streaming service became the exclusive home of the Joe Rogan Experience and Rogan himself recently confirmed that “a few episodes” were not moved over to Spotify. However, Rogan followers have recently discovered that “a few” is in reality at least 40 episodes, with a list of which ones included in this article.

Since the move to the streaming service took place, fans have been highlighting some of the episodes not on Spotify, including some from controversial Infowars creator Alex Jones and alt-right media personality Milo Yiannopoulos. Rogan confirmed in February that some of his past episodes wouldn’t be transferred but denied claims that Spotify was “censoring” his show or vetoing his guests.

Rogan announced his massive Spotify deal in May 2020, which saw the Joe Rogan Experience‘s thousands of episodes from over 11 years of podcasting transfer from various platforms to Spotify. The podcaster’s deal with Spotify is estimated by the Wall Street Journal to be worth over $100 million.

There Are at Least 40 Episodes That Were Not Added to the Library When Rogan’s Show Migrated to Spotify

Heavy confirmed that the 40 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience listed below are missing from Spotify’s platform, and since they were removed from other platforms as part of Spotify’s exclusive deal with Rogan, it may be tricky for fans to find those specific episodes. Here they are, listed from most recent to least recent:

#1458 – Chris D’Elia #1255 – Alex Jones Returns #1093 – Owen Benjamin, Kurt Metzger #1033 – Owen Benjamin #998 – Owen Benjamin #980 – Chris D’Elia #979 – Sargon of Akkad #920 – Gavin McInnes #911 – Alex Jones, Eddie Bravo #820 – Milo Yiannopoulos #750 – Kip Andersen, Keegan Kuhn, producers of Conspiracy #710 – Gavin McInnes #702 – Milo Yiannopoulos #640 – Charles C. Johnson #582 – David Seaman #538 – Stefan Molyneux #533 – Chris D’elia #520 – David Seaman #487 – David Seaman #463 – Louis Theroux #461 – David Seaman #454 – War Machine #441 – Brian Dunning #368 – David Seaman #361 – Dave Asprey, Tait Fletcher #331 – Dr. Steven Greer #303 – Matt Vengrin, Brian Redban #276 – David Seaman, Abby Martin, Dell Cameron, Brian Redban #275 – Dave Asprey #256 – David Seaman #239 – Adam Kokesh #213 – Eddie Bravo #182 – Bryan Callen, Jimmy Burke, Brian Redban #128 – Joey Diaz, Brian Redban #119 – Jan Irvin #108 – Joey Diaz, Brian Redban #98 – Daryl Wright, Brian Whitaker #97 – Freddy Lockhart, Brian Redban #81 – Pete Johansson #57 – Jayson Thibault, Brian Redban

In addition to Jones and Yiannopoulos, the episodes include guests such as Chris D’Elia, who was accused in 2020 of sexual misconduct by several women, conspiracy theorist David Seaman and far-right commentator Owen Benjamin.

Rogan Revealed That Spotify Told Him There Were Some Episodes That Wouldn’t Be Added to the Platform & He Said ‘I Don’t Care’

Earlier this year, Rogan confirmed that he was aware that Spotify had decided to exclude some of his content from the streaming platform’s library. In a February podcast episode with comedian Fahim Anwar, Rogan said Spotify notified him that some episodes wouldn’t be making the switch to the platform according to their deal and that he accepted the decision.

In recounting the story and showing that his guests aren’t being vetoed by the streaming service, Rogan pointed to a podcast he did in October 2020 with Alex Jones and comedian Tim Dillon, which took place after the Spotify deal:

There’s a few episodes they didn’t want on their platform that I was like ‘OK, I don’t care.’ But other than that, in terms of what I do in the future, the big test was having Alex Jones on. A lot of people were like ‘They’re telling Joe Rogan what he can do and what he can’t do’ and I was like, ‘they’re not. They’re not. And let’s show you.’ Alex Jones and Tim Dillon was like one of my favorite podcasts I’ve done.

