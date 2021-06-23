John McAfee’s Instagram Account Posts ‘Q’ Photo After His Death

John McAfee’s Instagram account posted a photo of a ‘Q’ after his death, possibly a reference to QAnon. It’s unclear as of the time of publication who made the post or what it means.

His Official Instagram Posted a ‘Q’ Photo

After his death was officially announced, his official Instagram account posted a photo of a Q without any accompanying caption. The post did not indicate who made the post or what it meant. Many are replying wondering if the Q is a reference to QAnon. You can see a screenshot of the photo below in case the Instagram post is taken down.

The post was made around 4:45 p.m. Eastern or so, after it was reported that McAfee had been found dead in a prison cell in Spain.

People on McAfee’s page replied with confusion about what it meant. Some simply wrote “Rest in Power” or “RIP.” Other comments included posts like “Epstein 2.0” and one person writing, “Zero percent chance he killed himself.”

The last post made on the account was on October 5, 2020, when he was arrested. The caption simply read, “FREE MCAFEE.”

The account had previously posted a photo showing McAfee defending Epstein. At the time McAfee wrote: “How did this get started? It’s popping up all over the place. I never said Jeffrey Epstein was murdered. I said he didn’t commit suicide. Not the same. Could be alive. Could have never existed. Maybe murdered. I dunno. I only know he didn’t commit suicide.”

The McAfee Account Has a Blue Instagram Check

The McAfee Instagram account is called “OfficialJohnMcAfee” and has a blue Instagram checkmark next to it.

According to Instagram, this is a verified badge. Instagram explained on its Verified Badges help page:

A verified badge is a check that appears next to an Instagram account’s name in search and on the profile. It means Instagram has confirmed that an account is the authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity or brand it represents. We don’t use the verified badge to endorse or recognize public figures or brands. The verified badge is a tool to help people find the real accounts of public figures and brands, and it means we verified this is a notable and authentic Instagram account. A verified badge is not a symbol to show importance, authority, or subject matter expertise. Once verified, you may not change the username on your account, and verification cannot be transferred to a different account. Instagram accounts that impersonate public figures or other people go against our Community Guidelines and aren’t allowed on Instagram. Note: While many public figures verify their account on Instagram, not all public figures have verified badges .

Hours before he was found dead, Spain had approved the United States’ request to extradite McAfee, Business Insider reported. McAfee was in jail since he was arrested at a Barcelona airport in October.

The New York Post reported that police are investigating his death and officials told a local publication that “everything points to suicide.”

McAfee’s Twitter account has posted on his behalf previously when he was unable to access it, although it’s not clear if his Instagram post did before today. It’s unclear who posted the Q or exactly why as of the time of publication.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 news & vaccine updates