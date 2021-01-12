Joseph Capriati Stabbed: DJ Attacked by His Father, Police Say

Joseph Capriati, an Italian DJ, was hospitalized on Friday, January 8, after he was stabbed by his father during an argument, police said. La Repubblica reported that Capriati was rushed to Sant’Anna e San Sebastiano Hospital in Caserta, a city just north of Naples, Italy, after he was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Although initial reports indicated that his injuries were serious and that Capriati, 33, had suffered a deep stab wound to his lungs requiring pneumothorax surgery (for a collapsed lung) and blood transfusions, his management team released a statement saying his injuries were not life-threatening:

The short statement posted by Capriati’s management company on January 9 read, “Thank you all for the love you are showing to Joseph. Fans, colleagues, DJs and friends. We want to reassure you that Joseph’s injuries are not life-threatening and he sends you all a big and warm hug. Thank you all.”

Capriati Was Stabbed by His Father During a Family Argument Involving His Mother, According to Reports

Capriati, a native of Caserta, Italy, usually lives and works in Spain but he had been living with his family in Caserta throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, La Repubblica wrote. According to the outlet, the incident occurred during an argument between Capriati and his mother on January 8.

The DJ’s father attempted to intervene in the argument, the outlet reported, at which point Capriati punched his father in the face. Capriati’s father responded by stabbing his son, La Repubblica reported. The argument was also witnessed by the DJ’s brother.

Capriati’s condition is “slowly improving,” the outlet wrote, and Capriati’s father, 61, is now under arrest in Caserta for attempted murder. His father does not have any prior criminal convictions, La Repubblica said.

The 33-Year-Old DJ Received Many Messages of Support on Social Media

Capriati, who was born Giuseppe Capriati, began his career as a DJ and producer in his hometown of Caserta, with his first release coming in 2007. He is now best known for his remix of “Terra” and “Fugitives,” which both have over 2 million listens on Spotify. RA described the DJ’s brand as “slick and emotive techno, delivered with precision, flair and infectious energy” and Capriati as a “staple highlight of the global club and festival circuit.”

Capriati is known as a touring DJ and sometimes had as many as 150 gigs every year, always with a “smile on his face throughout.” The outlet concluded that Capriati is a “torchbearer for the Italian techno sound worldwide and has brought many new fans to the genre in general.”

Following news of his hospitalization, many artists took to social media to send well-wishes and support the DJ in his recovery. DJ Jamie Jones wrote, “Sending love out there and praying for the health of my dear brother @josephcapriati. Keep fighting J!! In utter shock this morning.” DJ Darius Syrossian wrote, “Praying for @josephcapriati. Just seen on wAFF’s page he is now stable, hope its true, speedy recovery mate.”

Duo Gorgon City wrote, “Thoughts to @josephcapriati and a speedy recovery – madness.” DJ Chris Liebing said, “My thoughts are with my good friend @josephcapriati and wishing him a full and speedy recovery! Joseph, we are all with you!”

