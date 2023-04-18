Joseph Eaton, Bowdoin Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joseph Eaton is the suspect accused in the shooting deaths of four people in a Bowdoin, Maine, home, Maine State Police said in a news release.

Police previously said those deaths are connected to shootings on I-295 that injured another three people, but the news release does not say he was charged with those.

The victims have not yet been identified. According to WMTW-TV, the Bowdoin incident occurred along August Road.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maine State Police Say They Found ‘4 People Deceased’ Within a Home in Bowdoin

In a news conference, Maine State Police Lt. Randall Keaten told reporters that police responded to an address in Bowdoin, “where they found four people deceased within the home.”

After that, shortly after 10:30 a.m., State Police received “reports of several vehicles being hit by gunfire. The official said the shots were reported between mile markers 15 and 17.

“A person of interest has been detained, and the incidents are connected,” he said.

In a news release emailed to Heavy, Maine State Police said the agency is “currently investigating several shootings that occurred in Bowdoin and Yarmouth on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023. Both shootings are connected. Investigators are currently working these scenes and will result in the road closure of I-295 southbound at Mile Marker 20 in Freeport to the Exit 15 off- ramp in Yarmouth for an undetermined amount of time.”

Thy noted: “A person of interest has been detained in this matter. Through investigation Law enforcement has determined there is no threat to the public at this time.”

According to police: “As a result of the shootings, four people were found deceased inside a home on the Augusta Road in Bowdoin. A short time later at approximately 10:30 am, three people were shot while driving their vehicles southbound near Mile Marker 17 and Exit 15 in Yarmouth. The victims were transported to a local hospital with one person is in critical condition.

2. State Police Reopened the Southbound Side of I-295 in Yarmouth

Maine State Police tweeted, “Interstate 295 has re-opened except for Exit 15 Southbound in Yarmouth. The exit is expected to open within the next hour.”

Heavy has contacted Maine State Police for additional details.

Maine’s Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter, “The southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth has reopened to traffic except for the Exit 15 ramp. We’d like to thank the Maine State Police for their work today and the members of the traveling public for their patience and understanding.”

3. Videos Showed the Scene on the Interstate

Several videos were shared on social media showing the scene on the interstate.

4. The Man Who Lives in the Home in Bowdoin Owns a Concrete Company, Reports Say

A neighbor told Maine’s Total Coverage that a husband and wife lived at Bowdoin home where the four bodies were found.

The neighbor told the television station that “the husband owns a concrete company and builds foundation.”

5. The Cause of Death is Not Yet Known

According to the Maine State police news release, “the four deceased individuals in Bowdoin have been transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determined manner and cause of death.”

They noted: “If anyone was involved or witnessed the incident in either location, please call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207.624.7076 Option number 9.”