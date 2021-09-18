How to Watch Kansas State vs Nevada Football 2021

The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) will head to Bill Snyder Family Stadium to face the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 18.

Nevada vs Kansas State Preview

The Wolf Pack are coming off a dominant 49-10 win over Idaho State in their home opener last week. Led by quarterback Carson Strong , who completed 34 of 43 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns, Nevada cruised, netting 586 yards of total offense and 9.0 yards per play. Still, Nevada isn’t satisfied.

“We could have played way better,” Strong said after the game. “That’s the great part about this team. We’re not playing our best football but we’re still winning games.”

The Wolf Pack are putting up 35.5 points a game, while allowing 13.5 points to opponents on defense. Nevada currently ranks 7th in the FBS in passing offense, averaging 376.5 yards per game through the air.

On the other side, the Wildcats are coming off a 31-23 win over Southern Illinois last week. Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson went down with a knee injury in the victory, however, and as a result will miss this game. Sophomore backup Will Howard will get the start in his place.

“He’s going to play and prepare like I know he will be able to,” Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said about Howard. “Last year, his preparation was really good. Last year, I don’t know if his skill set was as ready as it is now. He’s 240-plus pounds. He’s stronger. He’s more aware of what the situation is. He is more aware of what we’re doing offensively.”

The Wildcats have put up 27.5 points a game on offense, while allowing 15 points a game on defense through two games. Kansas State has been particularly effective both running the ball, netting 204 rushing yards a game, as well as stopping the run, allowing 69.5 yards to opposing rushers per contest.

With both teams off to hot starts, this one could come down to whichever unit strikes first.

“The one thing you have to do when you play on the road is you’ve really got to be together as a team,” Nevada head coach Jay Norvell said this week. “I think it’s always a great challenge, and you’ve really got to be resourceful with each other. And I’m excited to go on the road and play. We knew when we got the schedule we were going to have really, really tough road games early and that we had to start fast. And that’s going to be important in this game.”