Kaylee Goncalves Called Man Named Jack Before Idaho Murder

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the murdered University of Idaho students, called a man named “Jack” multiple times shortly before the murders.

That’s according to Goncalves’ sister, who revealed the information to “Inside Edition.” She did not give the last name for Jack. His identity has not been revealed. It’s also not clear why Goncalves and Mogen called Jack.

A University of Idaho student named Jack Showalter has been the subject of Reddit threads on the case, but it’s not clear whether Showalter is the Jack the victims called. Police have not indicated that Jack Showalter has anything to do with the case at all. Showalter is friends on Facebook with Goncalves’ boyfriend Jake Schriger, whose mother spoke to the news media, saying her son’s life has been turned upside down by the murders. Goncalves was also close with a man named Jack Ducoeur, who posted a photo with her on Facebook. However, again, there is no indication he has anything to do with the case at all or that he is the Jack she called.

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the slayings of the four University of Idaho students – Goncalves, Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Here’s what you need to know:

Goncalves’ Sister Says Kaylee Called Jack Seven Times & Mogen Called Him Three Times

Goncalves’ sister Alivia Goncalves revealed to Inside Edition that Goncalves called “Jack” seven times. Victim Madison Mogen also called “Jack” three times.

“At 2:26 a.m. Kaylee starts to call Jack. Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. to 2:44 a.m., from 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m. And they are both never heard from again,” Alivia told Inside Edition.

Authorities have said they believe the murders occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the Moscow home Goncalves and Mogen shared with other students.

Goncalves posted pictures with a man named Jack on Instagram, but it’s not clear whether that’s the Jack she called, either.

Authorities Have Ruled Out a Man Seen in a Food Truck Video & the Surviving Roommates of the Victims

Reddit has lengthy threads devoted to clues and suspect theories, which range from a possible stalker to someone rebuffed in a bar to the mysterious “food truck video man” to an angry ex to a random attack by a serial killer. However, in an update on Friday, November 18, 2022, Moscow Idaho police revealed that they do not consider the food truck man or the victims’ surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, to be suspects.

The mayor Art Bettge, told Fox News that the motive is not clear and could range from a “burglary gone wrong” to a “crime of passion.”

The four victims were found stabbed to death on November 13, 2022, in the off-campus home.

“These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a statement. The females lived together in an off-campus home at the University of Idaho. Chapin was dating Kernolde. Authorities said all of the students died of homicide. Thus, a murder-suicide is not a viable theory. They were all stabbed to death while in bed.

The coroner said they were likely asleep when attacked, according to News Nation Now.

In the Latest Update, Police Revealed More Details of the Victims’ Whereabouts

On November 18, 2022, Moscow police gave additional details about the bar and party attended by the victims the night of their murders. They wrote:

**Update** Through further investigation, MPD learned Kaylee and Madison used a private party for a ride home from Grub Truck at approximately 1:40 a.m. The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho. On the evening of November 12th, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a local bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on November 13th. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video at a local food vendor called the ‘Grub Truck’ at 318 S. Main Street and used a private party for a ride home from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m. Investigators have determined that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were seen at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho Campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive. At approximately 1:45 a.m., Ethan and Xana are believed to have returned to the residence at 1122 King Road. It was previously reported that Ethan resided at the home; however, it has been determined that he was only visiting. Two other roommates were at the residence that night. On November 13th, at 11:58 a.m., officers responded to the residence after a 911 call reported an unconscious individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered Kaylee, Madison, Xana, and Ethan deceased inside the residence. Autopsies were conducted on November 17th. The Latah County Coroner confirmed the identity of the four murdered individuals and their cause and manner of death as homicide by stabbing. The coroner stated that the four victims were likely asleep, some had defensive wounds, and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the two surviving roommates or the male in the Grub Truck surveillance video are involved in this crime. Additionally, online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate. The identity of the 911 caller has not been released. As part of the investigation, detectives seized the contents of three dumpsters on King Road to locate possible evidence. Additionally, detectives have contacted local businesses to determine if a fixed-blade knife had been recently purchased. At the time of this release, detectives have received nearly 500 tips which are being processed, investigated, and cleared. Thirty-eight interviews have been conducted with individuals who may have information about the murders. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 208-883-7180 or tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. The Moscow Police Department is utilizing assistance from the Idaho State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. Moscow Police Department:

• 4 Detectives

• 24 Patrol Officers

• 5 Support Staff

Federal Bureau of In Investigators:

• 22 investigators in Moscow

• 20 assigned agents located out of Treasure Valley, ID, Salt Lake City, Utah, and West Virginia

• 2 Behavior Analysis Unit

Idaho State Police:

• 20 investigators

• 15 troopers

• Public Information Officer

• ISP Forensics Services and mobile crime scene team

• 15 uniformed troopers to assist with community patrols Currently, there are no suspects in custody, and the weapon has not been found. Anyone who observed suspicious behavior, has video surveillance, or can provide relevant information about these murders, is asked to call the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. The Moscow Police Department thanks our community for their continued support, understanding of the limited information we can share, and patience during this difficult time.

READ NEXT: More on the Idaho Victims.