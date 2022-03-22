Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Husband Patrick Gets Emotional [VIDEO]

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, grew emotional during his wife’s opening remarks during her confirmation hearing.

Brown Jackson is Joe Biden’s new nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Theirs is a long-term marriage that started in college and produced two children.

Patrick Jackson appeared visibly moved when his wife spoke of her love for him. You can watch the video later in this story.

According to The Miami Herald, Patrick Graves Jackson is a gastrointestinal surgeon who met his wife while they were both attending Harvard. The New York Times reported that “in 1996, she earned her law degree and married Dr. Jackson. They now have two daughters, Talia, 21, and Leila, 17.” The outlet reported that Jackson is currently a general surgeon at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, which includes a bio of Jackson on its website.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown Jackson Spoke of the “Unconditional Love’ She Shares With Her Husband

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, gets emotional as his wife testifies. pic.twitter.com/6UuQBRZucb — The Recount (@therecount) March 21, 2022

As her husband watched along with his twin brother, William, Brown Jackson said, “Speaking of unconditional love, I’d like to introduce you to my husband of 25 years, Dr. Patrick Jackson. I have no doubt that without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible professional journey, none of this would have been possible.”

She added, “We met in college more than three decades ago. Since then, he’s been the best husband, father and friend that I could ever imagine. Patrick I love you.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Biden wrote on Twitter on February 25, 2022, “I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.”

Patrick Graves Jackson, a Surgeon Specializing in Abdominal Surgeries, Called the Judge a ‘Brilliant & Compassionate Partner Who Still Takes My Breath Away’





Pancreatic Cancer and the Latest Treatments: Ask Dr. Patrick G. Jackson Dr. Patrick Jackson answers commonly asked questions about pancreatic cancer, including treatment options and the latest technological advancements. Click 'show more' to see the questions. For more information about medical treatment for pancreatic cancer at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, call MedStar Georgetown M.D. at 202-342-2400 or visit ow.ly/ODMpE. Learn more about Dr. Patrick Jackson: ow.ly/OEkpu… 2012-09-13T20:12:37Z

Patrick Graves Jackson has a Twitter page, but the tweets are protected. His Twitter bio indicates he’s a professor at Georgetown.

A no-longer-visible tweet published on Jackson’s Twitter page in June 2021, according to The Associated Press, said, “Happy Loving Day! I am especially thankful to be walking through life with a brilliant and compassionate partner who still takes my breath away, made possible by sacrifices like Richard and Mildred Loving.”

According to Biography.com, “The monumental love story of Richard and Mildred Loving resulted in the landmark Supreme Court case that wiped away the last segregation laws in America.” The Lovings were arrested because of their interracial marriage. The Jacksons themselves are an interracial couple.

According to MedStar Health, Patrick is a surgeon working at Pasquerilla Healthcare Center in Washington, D.C.

His areas of practice, according to that site, include abdominal surgery, abdominal wall reconstruction, appendectomy, breast biopsy and cecostomy.

His critical areas of focus include gastroesophageal reflux surgery, hernia repair, incisional hernia, inguinal hernia repair, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, laparoscopic hiatal hernia repair, minimally invasive surgery and paraesophageal hernia, according to the site.

According to NPR, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s parents “were public school teachers until her father became a lawyer, and her mother, eventually, a school principal.” Raised in Miami, she went to Harvard College, and that’s where she met her husband.

He was her first “serious boyfriend,” according to NPR.

“Patrick is a quintessential ‘Boston Brahmin’ — his family can be traced back to England before the Mayflower,” she said in 2017.

“He and his twin brother are, in fact, the sixth generation in their family to graduate from Harvard College. By contrast, I am only the second generation in my family to go to any college, and I am fairly certain that if you traced my family lineage back past my grandparents — who were raised in Georgia, by the way — you would find that my ancestors were slaves on both sides.”

