KU vs K State Basketball Live Stream: Where to Watch Game

Seventh-ranked Kansas (15-2) and Kansas State (10-7) will meet in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Kansas vs Kansas State live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of hundreds of college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Kansas vs Kansas State live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

KU vs K-State Basketball 2022 Preview

Kansas looks to keep its three-game winning streak going and its winning streak against K-State going on Saturday.

The Jayhawks haven’t lost to the Wildcats since 2019. K-State also hasn’t won against a ranked team since 2019. This year’s K-State squad recently ended its misfortunes against ranked teams in the past week.

It started with a 62-51 win over No. 19 Texas Tech on Jan. 15 followed by a comeback win over No. 23 Texas 66-65 on Tuesday, January 18.

K-State’s Markquis Nowell fed the ball to Nirjei Pack for the game-winning basket against the Longhorns. The Wildcats then held the 1-point lead for the last 1:12, which included a big defensive stop by Pack on the final possession.





Play



Video Video related to ku vs k state basketball live stream: where to watch game 2022-01-22T14:00:27-05:00

Those wins snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wildcats. K-State head coach Bruce Weber said he was “thrilled” for his team but wanted his squad to quickly turn its attention to Kansas according to the Associated Press.

“We can’t get emotionally drunk because Kansas is coming in,” Weber told the media via the Associated Press. “We gotta have the same self-discipline and play the right way if we are gonna have a chance to beat another great team.”

Kansas notably lost to Texas Tech on Jan. 8 in a 75-67 defeat on the road. No. 15 Iowa State gave Kansas all it could handle in before falling 62-61 on Jan. 11. Likewise, unranked Oklahoma (12-6) challenged the Jayhawks before losing 67-64 on Tuesday.

Christian Braun buried the game-sealing three-pointer to give the Jayhawks a 65-62 lead with 10.9 seconds left. Braun shoots .351 from three-point range, but he only averages 3.4 shots from three-point land per contest.





Play



Video Video related to ku vs k state basketball live stream: where to watch game 2022-01-22T14:00:27-05:00

“It’s good to see C.B. shoot the ball well and make a couple threes. He hadn’t shot very many,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said per Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star.

Kansas has a dangerous three-point shooter in Ochai Agbaji, who shoots .473 from that range. The Jayhawks have three players shoot .385 or better beyond the arc with 15 or more threes this season — Remy Martin and Jalen Coleman-Lands being the other two.

K-State comes in ranked fifth in the nation at defending the perimeter. The Wildcats allow .264 shoot from three-point land.

Overall, the Wildcats hold teams to 61.3 points per game — 26th in the country. Kansas, meanwhile, has one of the highest-scoring teams in the country, 17th overall, with 81 points per game.

Something will have to give on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, between the in-state rivals.